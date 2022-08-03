ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County

By Daniel Gravois
 2 days ago

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said a wildfire near Dale is 90% contained as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock have been fighting the fire off Margarita Drive since Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service’s Wildfire Incident Response System’s map, the Margarita Fire burned 96 acres as of 5:18 p.m. Tuesday.

Bastrop County OEM said Monday at 3:30 p.m., structures in the fire area were being protected. No one was reported hurt as of Monday.

Texas A&M Forest Service map of Margarita Fire as of Aug. 2. (Courtesy: Bastrop County of Emergency Management)

Bastrop County OEM said crews with ESD 1 got help from Travis County Fire Rescue, Texas A&M Forest Service, STAR Flight, Acadian Ambulance, Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office as well as Bastrop County OEM.

On Tuesday, several wildfires broke out in Central Texas :

  • Blue Bluff Fire: This fire flared back up Tuesday afternoon in Travis County. It’s near FM 973 and FM 969, according to the Austin Fire Department. The fire is estimated to have burned about 100 acres.
  • Blanco County: This fire is taking place near the Hays County line. It’s at the corner of FM 165 and Los Colinas. The fire burned an estimated 800 acres, and as of Tuesday night, was 30% contained
  • Big Sky Fire: This fire is in Gillespie County near Eckert and Lower Crabapple roads. According to a 12:41 a.m. Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 1,400 acres and 25% contained.
