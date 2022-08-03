Read on www.archdaily.com
Related
architizer.com
K-Thengono Design Studio Alters Mix-Use Row House Into Stunning Workspace: Porosity From Above
Porosity From Above – This project is a major alteration of an existing “Ruko”, which is a typical mix-use row house building commonly found in Jakarta, Indonesia. The site is 4 m wide and 15 m deep. A common typology for this type of structure is that it shares two common walls with its neighbors, which often poses a design challenge in finding sufficient access to natural light and ventilation. In response to this issue, we punctured holes on the roof of the stairwell bulkhead and on the 3rd floor slab to provide healthy and playful work lifestyle for a small tech startup office.
architizer.com
The Future of Architecture: How Will Modular Construction Continue Changing Design?
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. Modular construction isn’t a new concept in architecture; however, it wasn’t until the 20th century that the concept began gaining traction: pre-fabricate parts of buildings in factories how we build car parts and then assemble them onsite as if they were human-sized Lego bricks. Even still, until recently the term ‘modular construction’ brought to mind clunky concrete boxes and repetitive housing blocks.
Incredible Gordon Gekko-style glass walled penthouse boasting views across London goes on the market for £3.35million
Home buyers are being offered the chance to live like Wall Street movie tycoon Gordon Gekko in a property inspired by the iconic character's Manhattan lair. A three-bedroom duplex penthouse apartment arranged in Camden, north London, boasting an expansive private roof terrace and a daytime concierge service has gone on the market for £3.35million.
Inside an 'Abandoned' 19th Century French Castle Still Full of Furniture
"The smell of black mold and old furniture fills the air inside the castle," an urban explorer said.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Nendo Creates Guesthouse and Gallery from Long Concrete Corridors
Nendo has created a snaking tunnel in the woodland of red pine trees, which serves as a guesthouse and an archive for displaying furniture and artwork. Located in Miyota – a town in the Nagano Prefecture of Japan – the “Culvert Guesthouse” has seen Oki Sato‘s firm create an entirely new building in the forest. It is made up of four stacked corridors, which are conjoined by a flat roof. Rather than drawing from aesthetic cues, the design has been inspired, in part, by modern engineering feats, which make such architectural endeavors possible in the present day. “The resulting space is less architectural, but rather a project that combines civil engineering concepts with product design details,” the Japanese firm says.
Tree Hugger
Brazil's Skinny Residential Tower Can Be a Model for Marvelous North American Housing
Creative new solutions to building design are the talk of the urbanist community these days. Seattle-based architect Mike Eliason's published works and talks about European designs—like this post in Treehugger about single-stair buildings—are gaining attention. For example, Emily Hamilton, a senior research fellow at Mercatus, calls skinny buildings with single stairs "the building code reform that will soon be sweeping the nation."
architizer.com
Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects Construct a Quiet Retreat Incorporating Sustainable Practices and Technologies
Stillwater – Appearing as a series of sheds from afar, Stillwater brings nature inside at every opportunity. Big Sky views and natural light peek through the clerestory windows, while nearly every space overflows into an outdoor patio or deck. Meant as a second home for quiet retreats as well as larger gatherings, eventually the clients moved in permanently to take advantage of the scenery, outdoor activities, and remoteness of the rural site. Preserving the site for enjoyment also meant respecting it by incorporating sustainable practices and technologies into the design.
How Equihua Is Transforming Traditional Mexican Blankets Into Luxury Fashion
These days, you’re most likely to come across a cobija—a traditional, acrylic Mexican blanket—draped over a couch or folded at the bottom of a bed. The heirloom textiles, once used for warmth, are now a popular decor item, especially in Latin-American households. And now, thanks to independent designer, Brenda Equihua, they’re entering a third phase of life: At her namesake label, Equihua has been sewing cobijas into jackets—and demand for the garments is so high, she can hardly keep up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tree Hugger
Architect Revitalizes Social Housing Apartment as Airy Live-Work Space
Working from home has gained considerable traction during the last two years, largely due to the public health constraints brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But even before that, plenty of people recognized the environmental, mental and physical health benefits of working from home—all of it no doubt playing a significant part in the growing trend of people striving for a better work-life balance.
Hawaii Magazine
Bring Travel-Inspired Design into Your Home
Traveling has been difficult for the past couple of years and instead of planning trips, a lot of us have spent time browsing social media and curating Pinterest boards of destinations we long to jet off to as soon as we can. While we’re dreaming about our next vacation, why not include some trends from around the world inside your home?
Tree Hugger
Light-Filled Micro-Apartment Is Inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian Minimalism
Whether it's a self-sufficient tiny house, a humble yurt, or a cutting-edge micro-apartment, small spaces are thankfully gaining traction around the world, as more and more people are prioritizing energy efficiency, simpler lifestyles, minimalism, and affordability over the pressure to conform to consumerist social expectations. Smaller is indeed more beautiful,...
How To Create A Home Art Studio
A home art studio gives your creative spirit a space to experiment, explore, and imagine. These tips and tricks make building your own studio a breeze.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could wooden skyscrapers make construction more eco-friendly? (Part 1)
Mass timber is a new type of construction product – used instead of steel or concrete – that advocates say could fight climate change. Manufacturers glue pieces of wood together to make beams, columns and decking. NBC News’ Anne Thompson takes us inside a 25-story high-rise made of mass timber that’s under construction in Milwaukee.July 29, 2022.
Mike Pyle Shares What You Should Know About Landscape Design – Exclusive
Landscape designer Mike Pyle, co-host of the HGTV show "Inside Out," wants everyone to know that there's more to an impressive landscape than meets the eye.
Comments / 0