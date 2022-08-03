Where to Watch and Stream Dance of the Forty One Free Online

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially ended their relationship after less than one year together, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple decided to end the romance but will remain friends. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other," one insider told E!. The source said the long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."Pete has been spending time in Australia while he films a new movie while Kim is home with her kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint.Kim and Pete's romance was first confirmed back in November. The...

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO