Greene County, IA

Corn and Soybeans Still Doing Well in Greene County, But Not For Long Without Rainfall

Corn and soybeans are starting to show signs of needing precipitation. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan tells Raccoon Valley Radio corn has been tasseled, which means its done growing height-wise, while soybeans continue to develop. However, he says corn and soybeans are still okay because of the subsoil moisture levels due to the wet spring that happened.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Nueva Vida en Greene County to Host Storm Lake Panel in Jefferson

An organization that is spearheading a movement to attract the Latino population to move and live in Greene County, will have a special event next week. “Nueva Vida en Greene County” is hosting “The Storm Lake Story” on August 9th. The event includes about six people from Storm Lake who were a part of the diversification of the community over the past 30 years. The panel includes Storm Lake Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, former Storm Lake City Council member Sara Huddleston, former Police Chief Mark Prosser, along with a Latino business owner and a couple of high school students. The discussion will be led by Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger and Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ. Offenburger explains why it’s important for Greene County residents to attend.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park

This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday

This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
JEFFERSON, IA
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production

The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour

When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility

The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
JEFFERSON, IA
141 Garage Sales Begin Today

If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year

The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Pufferbilly Days™ Set Up Underway

BOONE, Iowa—A break from the hot, humid weather has given volunteers a break for setting up for the 2022 Pufferbilly Days™ Celebration. The 45th Pufferbilly Days™ takes place this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers will also be needed for clean-up Sunday.
BOONE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale

A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson

One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
JEFFERSON, IA
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry

The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
PERRY, IA
kiwaradio.com

USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa

IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
IOWA STATE
Road Blocked Due To Crash On I80, Detour In Place

The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is affecting traffic on Interstate 80 near Earlham. According to Iowa 511 there is a delay on Interstate 80 eastbound as between exit 104 and exit 106 the road is blocked due to a crash. There is a detour in place taking P53 up to Old Highway 6 in Redfield over to L Avenue and back down to Interstate 80.
EARLHAM, IA
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Safe Streets and Roads For All Grant

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved the Iowa County Engineers Association Safe Streets and Roads for All grant at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant which will require the county to have a safety action plan which will be implemented with the help of the Iowa County Engineers Association at no cost to the county.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Reminder: Last Friday Fest Of The Year Is Today

The last Friday Fest of the year will take place today with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. Running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be this year’s second Friday Fest and feature live music from Rescue Dogs. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as well as yard games.
PERRY, IA

