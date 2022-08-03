The Red Bank Public Library has added Chromebooks to the information technology available for borrowing by patrons. The Red Bank Public Library has a variety of technology available for cardholders to borrow. This lending program is designed to acknowledge the fundamental importance of equal access to the technology and the Internet in modern society. By providing the means to access the internet at home, the Library can help connect members of the community to important resources and services even when the library building is closed.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 10 DAYS AGO