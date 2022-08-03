Read on www.redbankgreen.com
RED BANK: AUGUST MAY GET DAMP START
Sunday’s majestic sunrise over the Navesink River heralded fair weather to close out July on the Greater Red Bank Green. August, however, begins under partly cloudy skies with a low chance of rain Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Check out the extended forecast below. (Reader photo. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 07/06/2022. In the area of Broad St., the owner of a property reported a building was marked with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.
RED BANK: COPS + KIDS + COPTER = FUN
Always fun and mind-blowing for kids, Red Bank’s annual National Night Out Against Crime once again featured a visit by a military helicopter to Count Basie Park Tuesday night. The police-sponsored festival featured free food, games, music and community information, organized this year by Patrolman Milton Gray IV. But...
RED BANK: A LENS ON A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE
A scene from the Little Shakespeare staging of ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ (Photo by Steve Rogers. Click to enlarge.) “A Little Shakespeare” at the Two River Theater in Red Bank introduces the work of the Bard to young actors. The program produces one of his plays with a full cast and crew of teens directed by a seasoned professional.
RED BANK: LAWN-WATERING RESTRICTED
A Red Bank man watering his lawn during a light rain in July, 2013. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Amid the hottest stretch of weather so far this summer, Red Bank’s water supplier has instituted a water conservation restriction. New Jersey American Water Company, which supplies...
RED BANK: PAVING TO CLOSE ROAD OVERNIGHT
One of Red Bank’s main east-west thorughfares is up for repaving this week, with two overnight closings planned, borough police announced Sunday. On Monday 7/25 and Tuesday 7/26, Monmouth County will be milling and paving Harding Rd from Broad St through Oaklawn Rd. [in Fair Haven]. Harding Rd will...
RED BANK: BROADWALK SET FOR RETURN
An employee of Catch 19 setting up tables Friday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Outside the traffic-free zone, however, none of the parking-space streateries used over the past two summers have returned, following a sixfold increase in fees by the borough council. . Below, safety barrels were...
RED BANK: CHROMEBOOKS ON LOAN AT LIBRARY
The Red Bank Public Library has added Chromebooks to the information technology available for borrowing by patrons. The Red Bank Public Library has a variety of technology available for cardholders to borrow. This lending program is designed to acknowledge the fundamental importance of equal access to the technology and the Internet in modern society. By providing the means to access the internet at home, the Library can help connect members of the community to important resources and services even when the library building is closed.
RED BANK: BROADWALK RELAUNCH “ON TRACK”
Gleaming new retractable security bollards are expected make their debut on Broad Street in downtown Red Bank with the return of Broadwalk Friday. But will businesses be ready for the late-starting third season of the dining and shopping plaza?. When raised into position from their underground silos, the bollards will...
RED BANK: SCHOOL COPS ON HOLD
The Red Bank council tabled a plan to put armed police in the borough’s primary and middle schools Wednesday night. The council’s second session of the month ended with quarreling among members over a requested change to the meeting schedule. On the agenda was a proposed resolution authorizing...
RED BANK: AC OUTAGE SHUTS RIVERVIEW ER
Riverview Medical Center’s emergency room entrance as seen in May, 2020. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A malfunctioning air conditioning system prompted the temporary closure of the emergency room at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank Wednesday. Patients were being diverted to non-impacted areas of the...
RED BANK: CLOTHING, SALADS, SHAKES & MORE
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) New shops selling vintage clothing, healthy beverages, fresh salads and more have debuted in downtown Red Bank in recent weeks. Say hello to the owners in this midsummer edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
LITTLE SILVER: FIRE DAMAGES DRY CLEANER
Customers of a Little Silver dry cleaning business may have an extra wait for their orders following a fire early Saturday morning. Volunteer firefighters stopped the blaze before it could spread to the structure, Chief Tom Smith told redbankgreen. The scene on Branch Avenue Saturday morning. (Photos by John T....
RED BANK: PAVING TO BRING DAYS OF DETOURS
A crew from Montana Construction adjusting one of the new retractable bollards on Broad Street Friday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Accustomed to detours and dust from an eight-month-long rebuilding of Broad Street, merchants and motorists in Red Bank will face what officials hope will be one last series of shutdowns next week.
RED BANK: REFERENDUM ON CHANGE SET
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Adopting its final report en route to dissolving itself, the commission made one last tweak to the November referendum, calling for run-off elections in cases where no candidate wins a majority of votes. Commission member Ben Forest was successful in arguing for...
RED BANK: BROADWALK CURTAILED, FEES UPPED
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) This year’s edition, however, is slated to run only through Labor Day. And new fees for in-street dining will cost restaurateurs twice what they paid over the past two summers, said Bob Zuckerman, executive director of the downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter.
RED BANK: EX-STUDENT LEADS CONSERVATORY
Students perform outside the Monmouth Conservatory’s home on Chestnut Street in 2019. Laura Petillo, below. (Click to enlarge.) Petillo’s history at the Monmouth Conservatory – and as a musician – is storied. At the age of 12, her father, Patrick Appello – himself a lifelong musician and Conservatory instructor – urged her to take lessons with its founders, Irina and Vladic Kovalsky. The nonprofit Conservatory was gifted to the Basie Center as part of the Kovalsky’s 2017 retirement.
RED BANK: BROADWALK ACTION EXPECTED
Newly installed retractable bollards will allow for upper Broad Street to be converted quickly to a vehicle-free Broadwalk. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s council is scheduled to hold two meetings Wednesday night, its only sessions in July. Though not on the agenda for either...
RED BANK: FORMER MAYOR NICOSIA DIES AT 101
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Former Red Bank mayor Benedict R. Nicosia died peacefully at his home Saturday, according to an obituary. Nicosia, seated, at the Mayor’s Ball in 2015, above, and as seen in the Red Bank Register in 1965, below. (Photo above by John...
RED BANK: ZIPPRICH LEADS ATTORNEY FIRING
Attorney Greg Cannon at borough hall last November. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) The abrupt action created a vacancy Mayor Pasquale Menna angrily refused to fill when Councilman Ed Zipprich nominated a lawyer who recently “exonerated” him of impropriety. Early on in the council’s monthly...
