2024 Mercedes GLB Facelift Spied For The First Time

Read on www.motor1.com
Related
Alfa Romeo Supercar To Be Previewed In 2023 With Twin-Turbo V6: Report
In June 2018, Alfa Romeo revealed a product roadmap that listed GTV and 8C models scheduled to come out by 2022. However, an updated version of that image from FCA's Q3 2019 results sadly did not include those two revivals anymore. To the disappointment of enthusiasts, plans for a Giulia Coupe and a mid-engined supercar were shelved. However, a new report claims there still might be an exciting ICE-powered Alfa before the brand goes electric.
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
LS-Swapped Mitsubishi Minicab Has Four-Wheel Steering And A Death Wish
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Spied At The Nurburgring
Pre-production testing of the all-electric Maserati GranTurismo Folgore continues and a prototype of "the world's first electric luxury sports car" was recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring. This is not the first time we are able to catch a glimpse at the electric gran tourer, though we can finally see footage from the evaluation process in Germany.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report continues to play hide and seek with its rivals. The veteran carmaker has decided to gradually reveal a vehicle that is supposed to restore Cadillac, its premium brand, to its place in the select club of luxury cars. The objective of...
Mercedes-AMG Office Chair Is The Slowest AMG Ever Built
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled one of its lightest yet slowest products ever. It's an office chair, and it's based on the AMG Performance seat that you can get in a roadgoing AMG product. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has bespoke seats that are fixed directly to the tub, so these are more like the seats that you'd find in something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 - as shown in the preview video. Nevertheless, they're very sexy, with black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfiber (the same materials from AMG's cars) contrasted with red stitching, red accent lines, and a touch of either silver or satin black metal. And much like the seats you can get in a car, these are adjustable in many ways.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
Nico Rosberg Takes Delivery Of First Production Rimac Nevera
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Refreshed Porsche 911 GT3 Spied Testing For The First Time
The whole Porsche 911 lineup has a refresh on the way, and this gallery of photos is our first look at the updates coming for the sporty GT3. The changes appear to be fairly subtle. The front and sides of this vehicle are identical to the existing GT3, but there...
Start Living Like A High-Roller In This 1971 Mercedes Landaulet
Rolling up in this might even make the Queen of England jealous. For many reasons, the 1970s were a time best defined as flamboyant and eccentric to the maximum level. At times it had a lot to do with the economy, while at others, the richest of the rich just wanted to show off and flaunt their wealth. However, it could also be said that there is no better car for that sort of thing than a German automobile. This is due to the incredible dedication to luxury, performance, and design displayed by brands like Mercedes. For decades, the Benz company has been the top of the line in German automotive design, which is an excellent example.
MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Teased As Production Model
It may be 2022, but we still have videos being posted on YouTube in glorious 240p resolution. Such is the case with MG's teaser clip for a follow-up to last year's Cyberster. The open-top sports car is seemingly going into production as an EV alternative to the Mazda MX-5, which in turn took after the simple British roadsters of the 1960s. Details about the reveal are unknown, but we're being told we will witness the "return of the legend."
Hyundai Launching Minature Models Of Its N Cars
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
Porsche Specialist Paul Stephens Debuts Lightweight 911 993R
The latest creation from Paul Stephens Autoart takes the 993-series Porsche 911 and turns it into the 993R. Paul Stephens started with a customer brief that asked for the 993 with every area improved by 25 percent. The build took five years to complete, during which time the coronavirus pandemic upended life, and it includes genuine Porsche Motorsport components and parts of Paul Stephens’ own design.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Looking Ready For Production
There's been another sighting of what we believe is the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. Yes, it's a big name. But if our sources are correct, it will earn that RS badge in grand fashion with nearly 500 horsepower hiding under the engine cover. This new range-topping 718 Boxster was...
Mercedes E 55 AMG Wagon Without Limiter Makes Top Speed Autobahn Blast
There's still plenty of love for the W211 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. For those not familiar with Merc's platform designations, this is the third-gen E-Class that spanned a majority of the 2000s. In E 55 AMG trim, both sedans and estates packed a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine churning out 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts). That's still a hefty figure today, so you can imagine what these monster Mercs were like 15 years ago.
Callaway Launches Two Supercharger Packs For GM’s Trucks And SUVs
Callaway has two new engine upgrades for GM’s trucks and SUVs. The two new packages – SC520 and SC602 – add a supercharger, a proprietary engine management calibration, and more to crank up the power for the automaker’s V8 engines. Callaway designed the packs for GM’s...
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-AMG GT Inspires iXOOST's Latest Bespoke Speaker
Having crafted sound systems from Formula 1 and Lamborghini Aventador exhaust pipes in the past, bespoke audio system company iXOOST now delivers an official AMG Performance Luxury Audio speaker inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT. Arriving in a 15-kilogram carbon-fiber silhouette that fits in your living room, the speakers draw from...
motor1.com
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio gets retro redesign from coachbuilder
The Italian company ErreErre Fuoriserie introduces an intriguing design overhaul using the current Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio as a starting point. It gives the modern sport sedan a retro look with new body panels and lighting. The design takes inspiration from the Giulia Tipo 105 with an original debut in...
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of August 1
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Audi Q6 E-Tron will...
2023 Mini Cooper Rendering: This Is How We Think It's Going To Look
Mini's parent company BMW has said on numerous occasions the Oxford-based marque will bid adieu to combustion engines at the beginning of the next decade. That still gives the British brand plenty of time to sell a new generation of the Cooper with a variety of gasoline and diesel powertrains. Of course, the hatchback is going to receive a new electric SE derivative once again, which we've decided to render for our weekly digital design exercise.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0