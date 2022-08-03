ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LM36_0h2xsbMN00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus

Excluding transfers for $0, there were 1,812 single-family home purchased in Franklin County last month. The average price was $330,958 and the median price was $285,000. In Delaware County, 356 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $535,975 and the median price was $476,075.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month

10. This home at 7699 Roxton Ct. in New Albany sold for $1,362,500 on July 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0Tq4_0h2xsbMN00

9. This home at 5894 Evelyton Rd. in New Albany sold for $1,380,000 on July 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIb8A_0h2xsbMN00

8. This home at 1399 Brookwood Rd. in Columbus sold for $1,450,000 on July 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlGIt_0h2xsbMN00

7. This home at 355 Fairway Blvd. in Whitehall sold for $1,495,000 on July 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6Ggp_0h2xsbMN00

6. This home at 2620 Abington Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,500,000 on July 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kjzw3_0h2xsbMN00

5. This home at 7780 Cromwell End in New Albany sold for $1,500,000 on July 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTEYU_0h2xsbMN00

4. This home at 4381 Antmon Round in New Albany sold for $1,560,000 on July 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ugBvW_0h2xsbMN00

3. This home at 7271 Landon Ln. in New Albany sold for $1,625,000 on July 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kx1tt_0h2xsbMN00

2. This home at 4895 Yantis Dr. in New Albany sold for $1,750,000 on July 8.

1. This home at 7263 Waterston Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on July 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lA7sO_0h2xsbMN00

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month

10. This home at 6390 Merchant Rd. in Powell sold for $1,375,000 on July 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nqj4_0h2xsbMN00

9. This home at 1619 Liberty Bluff Dr. in Delaware sold for $1,450,000 on July 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfZRY_0h2xsbMN00

8. This home at 5330 Rosalind Blvd. in Powell sold for $1,499,000 on July 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGM81_0h2xsbMN00

7. This home at 10558 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $1,500,000 on July 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDA9q_0h2xsbMN00

6. This home at 6890 Temperance Point Pl. in Westerville sold for $1,601,899 on July 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwpUA_0h2xsbMN00

5. This home at 2127 Woodland Hall Dr. in Powell sold for $1,770,000 on July 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uyo2p_0h2xsbMN00

4. This home 104723 Mackenzie Way in Dublin sold for $2,000,000 on July 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDQ0f_0h2xsbMN00

3. This home at 7080 Palmer Ct. in Dublin sold for $2,250,000 on July 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C40RD_0h2xsbMN00

2. This home at 8965 Dublin Rd. in Powell sold for $3,200,000 on July 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHZV8_0h2xsbMN00
  1. This home at 526 Peachblow Rd. in Lewis Center sold for $4,000,000 on July 7.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v26lH_0h2xsbMN00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
GROVE CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Lewis Center, OH
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
Franklin County, OH
Business
County
Franklin County, OH
County
Delaware County, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Upper Arlington, OH
City
Whitehall, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 4-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival and the Dublin Irish Festival to Pelotonia, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6 Celebrating 56 years, the festival has live entertainment, vendors and more. Huber Park – 1640 Davidson Dr. Details. Times vary.  Grove City Food […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Franklin#Kia#Roxton Ct#7780 Cromwell End
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

West side fire sends Columbus firefighter to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter is in the hospital after responding to a fire at an apartment building on the city’s west side. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Columbus firefighters received reports of a two-alarm fire — which has now been contained — at a the Wilson Court apartment complex on the 3800 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine Columbus City Schools will start the academic year without building-wide air conditioning. A year ago, the district told NBC4 Investigates’ Jamie Ostroff every building would have an updated HVAC system by the end of this summer. The cause of the delay? Supply chain issues. Of the nine schools that won’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus fashion creatives designing Hilton Downtown uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Before the grand opening of its new tower, the Hilton Columbus Downtown is redesigning their employee uniforms, with help from the Columbus Fashion Alliance. “The kids they’re excited about it, because a lot of them don’t get these opportunities to work with a corporate sponsor, or a partnership like this,” said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Four People Sought After Grove City Walmart Fight

Grove City – Police are asking for ID on four people involved in a physical altercation at Walmart on July 25. Accoridng to Grove City police, around 7:23 pm officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stringtown road in Grove City for the report of an assault on a male. When police arrived they found a male that was bleeding from his face and face was swollen.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy