Reminder: Last Friday Fest Of The Year Is Today
The last Friday Fest of the year will take place today with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. Running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be this year’s second Friday Fest and feature live music from Rescue Dogs. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as well as yard games.
Still Time To Register For Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing
There is still time to get registered for a golf outing taking place with the Perry Chamber of Commerce next week. The Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing will be held at the Perry Golf and Country Club with two tee times of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on August 12th and Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says there is still space for people to get registered with a cost of $150 for a team of four or $40 for an individual.
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
Grand Junction Fun Days is this Weekend
If you are looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, the City of Grand Junction has you covered. Grand Junction Fun Days kicks-off tomorrow evening with the beer tent from 4pm to midnight, as well as a carnival from 6-10pm at the former school property. Additionally, there will be musical entertainment with the Danny Grause Band from Ames to perform from 8-11pm. Co-organizer Linda Hoffman says tickets can be purchased on site for the carnival and people can watch the band for free outside of the beer tent, which has a $5 cover charge.
Jefferson Library Sees Growth in Teen Summer Reading Program
Two teen summer reading programs recently finished with the Jefferson Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says about 25 middle school teens registered for the program this year with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”. “Our main goal for the summer with our teens was just to get...
Free Sports Physicals Today at DCH for Perry Athletes
The Free Sports Physical Event will take place today at DCH Family Clinic in Perry. The Back to school event will take place from 2 to 6 pm today. Make sure to have your forms filled out and signed upon arrival at the clinic. These are offered at no cost to the patient and only walk-ins will be accepted. These physicals are open to any 7th through 12th grade student planning to participate in athletics at Perry High School or Perry Middle School during the upcoming year.
DCG Athletics Now Has Turf Field
Dallas Center – Grimes athletics will be rocking a new surface at the football stadium this fall, with the program putting in athletic turf over the month of July. It should benefit multiple athletic programs, with DCG football, track and field, soccer and more getting benefits, as well as various athletes who might use it for training in their respective sport.
Panorama Days Gets Started Tomorrow
“Rollin Into” Panorama Days will get started tomorrow in Panora with afternoon activities. The day will kick off at 2pm with a cribbage tournament at the community center and registration will be 30 minutes prior to the event. At 2pm, there will be a selfie stand and vendors will open in the Town Square Park at 4pm.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Stuart Library Birthday Party Served Over 100 Snowcones
The Stuart Public Library was able to serve over 100 snowcones for a special celebration at Lawbaugh Park with the help of a sponsor Wednesday afternoon. The library held an event called the “Summer Birthday Party,” which celebrated anyone that has a birthday in 2022. The celebration had free snowcones, sunglasses and children took pictures with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen.” White Castle Roofing which is a company located in Omaha Nebraska, fully funded the celebration. White Castle Roofing Vice President of Strateic Sales and Marketing James Ferguson tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they decide to sponsor this celebration.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
Ram Volleyball at Central Team Camp
Coming off a winning season for the first time in 10 years, the players and coaches of the Greene County High School volleyball team are looking to build on that success. One way they are attempting to do just that is by attending the two-day Central College team camp in Pella this week.
Floral Bouquet Make And Takes With Dallas County Extension
Dallas County Extension and Outreach is hosting a fun program throughout August for people to make their own floral arrangements. Every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the master gardener demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds in Adel participants are invited to come out and use some of the fresh cut flowers to make their own floral arrangement at a cost of $10.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
ADM Athletics Trying to Beat the Heat
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers athletics have all been having various strength and conditioning activities along with camps as well this week for fall sports, and all have been dealing with very warm weather in the state of Iowa. With temperatures in the triple digits yesterday and projected to be today as well,...
Olejniczak’s Strong Season Brings More Honors For Perry
Perry junior Lydia Olejniczak turned in one of the best offensive campaign’s on record for Perry High School and the state has certainly took notice. For the third time, the talented shortstop was placed on the all state team. Olejniczak was selected as an IGCA first team all state selection for Iowa’s second largest class, 4A. She hit .506 this season with 5 home runs and 31 RBI’s while connecting for 13 doubles and 4 triples. She led the team with 36 runs scored and 20 stolen bases. Earlier in the summer, Olejniczak was placed on the Heart of Iowa All Conference squad as well.
Veteran coaching staff for Ram Fall Sports
This is “Camp Week” for many Greene County High School athletes with official practices for all high school Fall sports in Iowa starting on August 8. Greene County returns veteran head coaches in all three fall sports. Chris Heisterkamp returns to lead the volleyball program, with Jeff Lamoureux back as the girls and boys cross-country head coach, and Caden Duncan enters year number four as the head football coach.
