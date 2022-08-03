Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Reminder: Last Friday Fest Of The Year Is Today
The last Friday Fest of the year will take place today with the Perry Chamber of Commerce. Running from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pattee Park will be this year’s second Friday Fest and feature live music from Rescue Dogs. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, as well as yard games.
Stuart Library Birthday Party Served Over 100 Snowcones
The Stuart Public Library was able to serve over 100 snowcones for a special celebration at Lawbaugh Park with the help of a sponsor Wednesday afternoon. The library held an event called the “Summer Birthday Party,” which celebrated anyone that has a birthday in 2022. The celebration had free snowcones, sunglasses and children took pictures with Olaf The Snowman from the Disney movie “Frozen.” White Castle Roofing which is a company located in Omaha Nebraska, fully funded the celebration. White Castle Roofing Vice President of Strateic Sales and Marketing James Ferguson tells Raccoon Valley Radio why they decide to sponsor this celebration.
Grand Junction Fun Days is this Weekend
If you are looking for some family fun entertainment this weekend, the City of Grand Junction has you covered. Grand Junction Fun Days kicks-off tomorrow evening with the beer tent from 4pm to midnight, as well as a carnival from 6-10pm at the former school property. Additionally, there will be musical entertainment with the Danny Grause Band from Ames to perform from 8-11pm. Co-organizer Linda Hoffman says tickets can be purchased on site for the carnival and people can watch the band for free outside of the beer tent, which has a $5 cover charge.
Jefferson Library Sees Growth in Teen Summer Reading Program
Two teen summer reading programs recently finished with the Jefferson Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Stephanie Hall says about 25 middle school teens registered for the program this year with the theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”. “Our main goal for the summer with our teens was just to get...
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour
When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
Friends of the Fair Raises $6,700 for Greene County 4-H’ers
With the Greene County Fair done for the year, one organization is helping to supplement funds for the area 4-H’ers. Friends of the Fair raised money in their first year with the goal of providing equal funds to Greene County 4-H’ers that participated in the Junior Fair Premium Auction on the last final day of the Greene County Fair. Member Ashley Johnston says they raised $6,700 through 22 donations with three fair-related categories, including purple ribbon at $500, blue at $250 and $100 for the red ribbon level.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/4/2022)-Grand Junction Fun Days Co-Organizer Linda Hoffman
Grand Junction Fun Days Co-organizer Linda Hoffman talks about the upcoming three-day event.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
Volunteers Needed for Next Week’s Cruisin’ to the Square in Jefferson
One of the last big events of the summer is happening next week in Jefferson. Cruisin’ to the Square is set for Thursday, August 11th on the downtown square from 4:30-7pm. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are shoring things up before the city is invaded by several classic and modern vehicles, while also giving out nine different awards.
adelnews.com
Adel to celebrate 175 years with 7 tons of free sweet corn during Sweet Corn Festival
This year’s Sweet Corn Festival will be extra sweet as Adel continues its 175th birthday celebration on Aug. 13. “It’s a birthday party. We are celebrating 175 years for the city of Adel,” said Deb Bengtson, president of the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce. Bengtson said the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 5, 2022
Sebastian Hernandez Castillo, Perry, was driving in the 19000 block of Hwy 169 when he hit a raccoon. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2000. Brady Caldwell, age 18, 711 Marshall St, Dexter, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and...
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing
We discuss with the spokeswomen Mary Porter about the Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing that takes place on August 5 and 6th.
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
Perry Youth Football Block Party This Weekend
Perry Youth Football will be hosting a fundraiser this weekend to help raise money for a good cause. The Bluejay Football Block Party will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Cleanworks Autowash parking lot. Board Member Tiffany Olejniczak says people will be able to get their car washed for a free-will donation or they can use the automatic wash bays and those proceeds will also go to Perry Youth Football.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Panorama Days Gets Started Tomorrow
“Rollin Into” Panorama Days will get started tomorrow in Panora with afternoon activities. The day will kick off at 2pm with a cribbage tournament at the community center and registration will be 30 minutes prior to the event. At 2pm, there will be a selfie stand and vendors will open in the Town Square Park at 4pm.
Nueva Vida en Greene County to Host Storm Lake Panel in Jefferson
An organization that is spearheading a movement to attract the Latino population to move and live in Greene County, will have a special event next week. “Nueva Vida en Greene County” is hosting “The Storm Lake Story” on August 9th. The event includes about six people from Storm Lake who were a part of the diversification of the community over the past 30 years. The panel includes Storm Lake Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole, former Storm Lake City Council member Sara Huddleston, former Police Chief Mark Prosser, along with a Latino business owner and a couple of high school students. The discussion will be led by Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger and Carlos Aurgello with Latino IQ. Offenburger explains why it’s important for Greene County residents to attend.
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility
The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
