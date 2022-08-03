ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay offers Florida veterans a support line

By Wendy Ryan
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DEXaS_0h2xrpR600

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay helps the community in many ways, including a special program just for veterans.

It's called the 'Florida Veterans Support Line.' It's answered by a trained specialist, who's also a fellow veteran. The service is free, and any veteran can remain anonymous, regardless of discharge status.

The Crisis Center said it could help with anything from financial issues to mental health issues.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan spoke to the Crisis Center's President and CEO, Clara Reynolds, about the veteran's program.

"For those who have pretty complex needs, we also offer a specific program called 'Care Coordination.' And that's another veteran. A veteran who has walked in the exact same shoes that you have providing that help and support. And that really, quite frankly, Wendy, is the secret sauce of the program," Reynolds explained.

The Crisis Center's Veterans division has received over 29,000 calls from veterans or family members just in the past year.

If you're a veteran seeking help or a family member, the toll-free number is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

  • Florida Veterans Support Line: 1- 844 -MYFLVET (1-844-693-5838)
  • For more information, click here website

Comments / 0

Related
Evie M.

Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"

I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Abc Action News#The Crisis Center
cw34.com

Local lawmakers respond to the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From Seattle

It emerged on August 2 that the firm behind a leading online marketplace specializing in wholesale cannabis and hemp products - kush.com - will be relocating from Seattle, WA to Tampa, FL. Kush is one of a number of corporations within diverse industries that have recently seen the opportunities presented by being based in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren, cites 'neglect of duty'

TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit representing Hillsborough County has been suspended for what Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called "neglect of duty" and a "blanket refusal to enforce criminal laws" in Florida. What You Need To Know. Gov. Ron DeSantis announces suspension of...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs

MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
MIAMI, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy