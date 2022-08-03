ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

New VA New Port Richey Clinic will soon serve 49,000 Pasco County veterans

By Wendy Ryan
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYASf_0h2xronb00

The New Port Richey VA Clinic opened back in 1985 and, in 2000, relocated to a larger facility. But the veteran population continued to grow in Pasco County, with over 49,000 living in this area now.

So the VA built an even larger clinic, and ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan recently took a tour of this new state-of-the-art facility on Little Road. It's almost four times the size of the old building, growing from 40,000 square feet to 140,000.

''We have two suites for general radiology. That means bones, abdomen, chest x-rays, that sort of thing. And we also have a special diagnostic mammography area. Dexa Scan is used to check for calcium and bones,'' explained Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Finn.

He continued, “In the Dental Clinic, there are eight offices for dental hygienists and for regular dentists, and also we have two specially equipped suites for dental surgery, oral surgery.”

The facility can serve up to 24,000 patients, thanks to its expanded Patient Aligned Care Teams, PACT, where the veteran can see different specialists during just one visit and never leave the exam room.

“We have in each one of these individual areas, dedicated psychiatry, nutritionist, social worker, pharmacist, who can then come into the room while the patient is currently at his appointment and resolve issues that relate to each one of those specialties. So that there's not a lot of delay and a lot of confusion with going to different departments,” explained Finn.

He added, "In our Audiology and Speech Therapy, we have four dedicated suites for hearing testing.”

There's also an in-house pharmacy and an eye clinic.

The physical therapy division also has an outside area devoted to helping veterans with prosthetics or walkers practice navigating different surfaces like grass, stone walkways, and stairs.

“The services that we have for combat veterans and veterans with amputations has been a problem at our clinic because we don't have resources for that. But here we do,” Finn said.

On the second floor is the mental health clinic that's expanded with 31 mental health specialists who can see patients the same day they check-in. A Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Machine that stimulates the brain to treat depression is also on site.

“We also have substance abuse services, family, marriage counseling services and all that,’’ Finn said.

The New Port Richey location will begin seeing patients in the winter of this year and will be open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

Veterans should also remember this is an outpatient clinic only, not a hospital. So if you have an emergency, be sure to go to an emergency room.

Comments / 11

Related
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cityofnewportrichey.org

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain

Final Notice and Public Explanation of a Proposed Activity in a 500-year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals. This is to give notice that the City of New Port Richey has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Wetlands Protection. The activity is funded under the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT) and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO Agreement Number I0144). The proposed project is located The proposed project is located 6333 Madison Street in New Port Richey, Pasco County, Florida. The City of New Port Richey received funding through CDBG-MIT for mitigation actions to harden the City of New Port Richey Fire Station #1 against wind and water damage and loss of electrical power. Mitigation actions include roof replacement, window and bay door replacement, exterior brick and EIFS repair, generator replacement, and bathroom renovations. The action will occur on approximately 0.5 acres of 500-year floodplain. However, the 500-year floodplain is already developed with the existing fire station and related site improvements. There will be no additional impact to the 500-year floodplain from the action.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
Pasco County, FL
Health
New Port Richey, FL
Government
New Port Richey, FL
Health
County
Pasco County, FL
City
New Port Richey, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
businessobserverfl.com

Locally owned fitness chain secures site for third gym in region

Epic Health and Fitness, a franchise fitness chain headquartered in Spring Hill, has secured a location for its third gym in the Tampa Bay region, in Brooksville. In addition to Spring Hill, the company has a franchise in Weeki Wachee. According to a news release, the Brooksville Epic Health and...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Finn
suncoastnews.com

Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#New Port#Va Clinic#Mental Health#Richey#Abc Action News#Dexa Scan
Tampa Bay News Wire

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital Graduates 57 Doctors from its Graduate Medical Education Training Program

Brooksville, Fla. (August 4, 2022) – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital congratulates 56 residents and one fellow on graduating from the hospital-sponsored graduate medical education (GME) program. Residents and fellows are physicians who are completing the required training in their specialty after graduating from medical school. “One of the...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
10 Tampa Bay

BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
CLEARWATER, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy