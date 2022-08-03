ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

House Fire In West Philadelphia Leaves Second-Floor With Heavy Damage

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc0t4_0h2xrkGh00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out at a home in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. The fire happened on the 5200 block of Walnut Street.

Philadelphia firefighters have knocked down the flames.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m.

The fire left the second floor of the home with heavy damage. It looks like an adjoining home is also damaged.

We just spoke to a dispatcher with the fire department, and that person tells us no one was injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

At Least 17 Customers Without Power After Telephone Pole Crashes Into House In Philadelphia’s Frankford Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Firefighters are on the scene in Frankford where a telephone pole crashed into a house at the 4100 block of Salem Street. CBS3 was told no one was inside the home at the time, but there are about 17 customers without power in the area.   Power is not expected to be restored in the area until 12:20 p.m. at the earliest. PECO intentionally turned off the power for about 400 customers in the area, but that has since returned to most of the residents. It’s unknown what caused the pole to crash.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shooting At Sunoco Parking Lot In Philadelphia’s Oak Lane Section Leaves 2 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oak Lane neighborhood on Friday morning. The men were outside a Sunoco parking lot on West Cheltenham Avenue, a third person was getting air in a tire of their car when someone in a white SUV shot the two men. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right foot. The other victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand. Investigators say the white SUV fled the scene. Both victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they were placed in stable condition. One of the bullets punctured the SUV’s gas tank. Police say store surveillance cameras captured the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dies In Eastwick Arson After Crews Extinguish Brush Fire, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man died in a fire that was intentionally set in Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood early Thursday morning. The incident occurred on the 3100 block of South 81st Street around 8:15 a.m. The man was found unresponsive in a field after Engine 69 extinguished a brush fire. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene. Police say a fire marshall on the scene deemed the blaze arson. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

1 dead, 1 hurt in a double shooting in Kensington

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting in Kensington where a man died Wednesday. The incident happened on the 3100 block of Rorer Street around 9:43 pm. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was found lying on the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#House Fire#Fire Department#Accident
phl17.com

Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Overbrook, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Overbrook. Just after 3 a.m., investigators found a 30-year-old man shot on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of North 55th Street. He died less than an hour later after he was shot in the neck and torso. Police say the shooter fired at close range. They believe he was the intended target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Identify Man Killed In West Philadelphia Double Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Derrick Blye of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say Blye was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the knee. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire Breaks Out At West Philly Home Where More Than 150 Jugs Of Gas Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters battled a fast-moving fire at a house where hours earlier they found more than 150 gallons of gasoline inside. Authorities declared a hazmat situation during the initial investigation Monday night. On Tuesday, the house went up in flames. There were two major scares in 24 hours for residents of 100 North 59th Street. “When I came outside there was an inferno almost two doors down,” neighbor Malachi Allen said. On Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a fire at 114 North 59th Street. The flames impacted three homes and displaced neighbors. “It did spread to 112 and 116...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 men critically injured, shot multiple times in Cathedral Park

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy