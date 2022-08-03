Will Eagles’ Davion Taylor be an impact player with Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean looming?

Read on www.nj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
Look: Meet Secret Wife Of NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married without any public knowledge earlier this offseason. The former No. 5 overall pick never had any mention of a girlfriend on his social media accounts and has always kept his personal life close to the chest. Broward...
NFL・
‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the 2022 NFL season in the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although they lost 27-11, they got to see first overall pick Travon Walker in action. In his first taste of NFL action, he did not disappoint. Immediately in the first exhibition game of the season, […] The post ‘Plenty more to come’: No. 1 pick Travon Walker sends warning to NFL after Jaguars debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
Rudy Gobert Weighs In on Potentially Teaming Up With Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert have had their fair share of bouts against one another in the NBA. Although the two centers don’t face each other frequently, considering they are in different conferences, Embiid has made it clear that Gobert is one of his most intriguing matchups considering the French ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
Nico Collins appreciates veterans in Texans' WR room
Nico Collins is still feeling his way in the NFL. The former third-round receiver from Michigan played 14 games for the Houston Texans last year, logging eight starts. In Collins’ 536 snaps on offense, he caught 33 passes for 446 yards and a touchdown. The 6-4, 215-pound wideout is...
WATCH: Texans CB Derek Stingley intercepts goal line pass in training camp
Houston Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley gave a glimpse into his lockdown talents Wednesday on the fifth day of training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Working on goal line drills, Stingley completely shadowed his receiver and wasn’t affected by any of the attempts to create separation. Stingley read the route perfectly and was able to grab an interception to end the rep.
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe says NFL may call Aaron Rodgers after admission of ayahuasca use
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a surprising announcement on a podcast with Onnit supplement founder Aubrey Marcus the other day, saying he has taken the psychoactive tea ayahuasca, which includes hallucinogen DMT.. Rodgers (seen above on The Pat McAfee Show on April 28) bragged about the plant...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cam Sutton suffered a knee injury at practice Thursday, according to a source. Sutton left during team drills and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. He’s the second starting cornerback to be added to the injury report as Levi Wallace continues to nurse an illness.
3 biggest surprises from Nick Sirianni’s first Eagles depth chart for 2022
There is a positive buzz surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles heading into the 2022 season. Last season was the first year under Nick Sirianni and with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback and the team showed some real positive signs. The franchise finished with a 9-8 record and managed to sneak into the postseason.
5 New Members to be Inducted into Cardinal O’Hara Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame awards for inductees in October 2021.Image via COHS.com. There will be five new members and several champion swim teams added to Cardinal O’Hara High School’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony set for Nov. 12, according to a Cardinal O’Hara High School release.
NJ.com
NJ
203K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0