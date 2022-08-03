ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Heat continues Thursday, daily chance of showers and storms through early next week

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The sizzling heat continues Thursday, and an unsettled weather pattern sets up bringing a daily chance of showers and storms through early next week.

Highs Thursday will reach the upper 80s near 90 degrees and with the high humidity factoring in it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

Remember to be safe in this heat, stay hydrated, and keep your pets cool inside and out of the heat. Check on neighbors and friends that struggle with keeping their home cool. Always make sure to take a head count before you exit your car, the temperature in a closed vehicle can quickly jump to dangerous levels causing injury or death.

An approaching front will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms towards dinnertime and through Thursday evening. A few isolated storms Thursday evening could become strong to severe bringing damaging winds and downpours that could lead to flooding concerns.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest forecast and don’t forget to download the WPXI Weather App for weather alerts while you are on the go.

Pittsburgh, PA
