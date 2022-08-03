Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

Read on www.fox6now.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man critically missing, last seen near 37th and Custer
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help finding critically missing 22-year-old man Alfred Watson. Watson was last seen leaving home near 37th and Custer around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. He left on foot. Watson is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and...
15-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near 11th and Chambers
A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen is in the hospital with injuries after being shot near 11th and Chambers Friday afternoon, police said.
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
nbc15.com
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Two arrested in Graceland Cemetery shooting
RACINE, Wis. — Police arrested two male suspects for the June shooting at Graceland Cemetery. The two are also suspected of an additional shooting in 2800 block of Wright Ave. shortly following the cemetery shooting, according to police. The Racine police department said it arrested Lamarion D. Blair, 19,...
seehafernews.com
Car Stolen In West Milwaukee Had 3-Week-Old Infant Inside
West Milwaukee police say a three-week-old infant has come through a serious incident unharmed. The child was inside a car that was stolen Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m. at a gas station. One witness tells police about seeing the car thief and the owner fighting at the station, then...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect involved in a shots fired incident that happened Monday, Aug. 1 at a park. According to police, around 8:35 p.m. on Aug. 1 officers received 911 calls reporting...
3 MPD officers injured arresting robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope
Milwaukee police officers were injured while arresting a robbery suspect near 60th and Good Hope on Thursday.
14-year-old arrested after stealing car in Sheboygan
The Sheboygan Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy for stealing a car from a home on Thursday. Police are seeking two more juvenile suspects.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
wlip.com
Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police takedown leads to lawsuit after FOX6 investigation
MILWAUKEE - The owner of a private cigar lounge is suing Milwaukee police for violating his civil rights after a trip to the emergency room led to a five-officer pile-on. Michael Poe, 45, accuses police of using excessive force and illegally detaining him after he and another man rushed their friend to Ascension Columbia-St. Mary's hospital with a gunshot wound in April 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home
RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
