Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport firefighter falls through burning home

By Samantha Stewart
 2 days ago

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport firefighter called a mayday and fell through a burning floor at a house fire Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Bridgeport emergency response crews received multiple 911 calls about a large fire in a home on the 700 block of Park Street. The fire department responded, and a second alarm was struck to get additional crews to help fight the blaze.

While checking for extension inside the structure, fire officials said one firefighter called a mayday. Then, he fell through the second floor to the first.

A Rapid Intervention Team was able to remove the firefighter from the flames, and officials said he was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. They have not commented on the extent of the injuries yet.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected by this fire, and officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

IN THIS ARTICLE
