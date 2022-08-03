ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Light Vodka, Updated Trainers and Squishy Chairs

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: BODY releases an easy 60-proof spirit, ASICS updates the well-reviewed NOVABLAST and DTC furniture brand Floyd launches an elevated bean bag chair.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Collectibles#Labor Union#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3
cryptonewsz.com

FitR to Complete INO and IDO on NFTb Using Its DeFi as a Service

FitR, a Web3 lifestyle app promoting healthy and active living, has chosen to complete an INO and IDO with the help of NFTb’s DeFi as a Service. It is indeed an announcement worthy of making, and NFTb has done just that. To properly understand what exactly is in the offing for all health-conscious individuals and groups with this coming together of NFTb and FitR, let us first look at each entity separately.
CELL PHONES
traveltomorrow.com

Discover Antwerp’s fully high-tech automated hotel

The A-Stay hotel in Antwerp, Belgium, allows guests to do everything by themselves. Founded by Antwerp businessman Ben Van Loo, the high-tech hotel has just a few employees working on site. If the guests want, there is no need to talk to any staff member. Guests can check-in by scanning...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Kasey Jones Joins Virtual, Inc. as Newest Managing Director

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Virtual, Inc. today announced the appointment of Kasey Jones as its newest Managing Director. Virtual provides professional services to associations, standards organizations, consortia, advocacy groups, and professional societies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005104/en/ Kasey Jones, Managing Director, Virtual, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy