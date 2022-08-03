DJ Humphries and Cardinals Agree to Contract Extension

Read on defpen.com
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
Falcons HC has lofty expectations for veteran free agent signing
One of the more underappreciated positions in sports is specialists. Punters and kickers are either heroes or zeroes in this league. Fans don’t think about them until they blow or win a game, which makes them incredibly important. The Falcons have one of the best place kickers in Younghoe Koo, who was just extended this offseason. But the punter situation hasn’t exactly been roses, which is why Atlanta brought in Bradley Pinion . And Arthur Smith has lofty expectations for the veteran free agent signing.
Twitter Reacts to Los Angeles Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Choking Rookie Elijah Garcia During Practice Drill
In the sports world, even in the entertainment space, teams and people have bizarre rituals as part of a routine that may have led to success in the past or may be a good warm-up leading up to the game or performance. At times, certain acts can be viewed as...
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
‘Never heard a rookie talk so much trash’: Robert Saleh vocal on Jets rookie Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets selected corner Sauce Gardner with the fourth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has yet to take an official NFL snap yet, but the rookie has left an impression on Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh joined Andrew Siciliano and Shaun O’Hara of the NFL...
Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp
On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants sign veteran offensive tackle Will Holden
The New York Giants added veteran offensive tackle Will Holden to the roster on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman replaces
Cardinals counting on improvement from CB Marco Wilson
The Arizona Cardinals have questions at cornerback as they continue training camp. Two spots seem like locks with second-year player Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy. Wilson played extensively as a rookie following the sudden decision to retire by Malcolm Butler last year. Wilson had ups and downs. It has been...
Kingsbury 'Hopeful' Murray Returns Saturday
For the past week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has remained out of practice due to testing positive for COVID-19 on July 31. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the week that Murray's symptoms were "minor." "I haven't talked to him since he tested positive, just texting back and...
Diontae Johnson and Steelers Agree on 2-Year Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have agreed to a two-year extension worth $36.71 million. While he was holding out of training camp the two sides worked to get a deal done. This has been the offseason of wide receiver extensions and trades. The Johnson deal is shorter than the others and allows him to enter free agency again after the 2024 season. He will likely be the team’s number one wide receiver for the remainder of his current deal. Now he can return to training camp and get ready for the regular season.
Bucky Brooks Offers Insight on New Role with Jaguars, Pederson, Lawrence and More
The NFL Network analyst is excited about what the Jaguars are putting together under Doug Pederson.
Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.
