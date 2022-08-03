ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DJ Humphries and Cardinals Agree to Contract Extension

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Falcons HC has lofty expectations for veteran free agent signing

One of the more underappreciated positions in sports is specialists. Punters and kickers are either heroes or zeroes in this league. Fans don’t think about them until they blow or win a game, which makes them incredibly important. The Falcons have one of the best place kickers in Younghoe Koo, who was just extended this offseason. But the punter situation hasn’t exactly been roses, which is why Atlanta brought in Bradley Pinion . And Arthur Smith has lofty expectations for the veteran free agent signing.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter

Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Nfl Draft#Pro Bowl#American Football#Contract Extension#The Arizona Cardinals#Ol D J Humphries
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kingsbury 'Hopeful' Murray Returns Saturday

For the past week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has remained out of practice due to testing positive for COVID-19 on July 31. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the week that Murray's symptoms were "minor." "I haven't talked to him since he tested positive, just texting back and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
defpen

Diontae Johnson and Steelers Agree on 2-Year Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have agreed to a two-year extension worth $36.71 million. While he was holding out of training camp the two sides worked to get a deal done. This has been the offseason of wide receiver extensions and trades. The Johnson deal is shorter than the others and allows him to enter free agency again after the 2024 season. He will likely be the team’s number one wide receiver for the remainder of his current deal. Now he can return to training camp and get ready for the regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.
PHOENIX, AZ
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy