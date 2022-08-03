DJ Humphries and Cardinals Agree to Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Diontae Johnson have agreed to a two-year extension worth $36.71 million. While he was holding out of training camp the two sides worked to get a deal done. This has been the offseason of wide receiver extensions and trades. The Johnson deal is shorter than the others and allows him to enter free agency again after the 2024 season. He will likely be the team’s number one wide receiver for the remainder of his current deal. Now he can return to training camp and get ready for the regular season.

