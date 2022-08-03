SMITH COUNTY — Officials are saying if we get some rain in East Texas, it could take up to a year to recover from this extreme drought. “We are in severe conditions with the temperatures getting into triple digits and all the gusts of wind we’re getting along with it have made conditions way worse than what they should be,” said Travis Johnson, Smith County EDS 2 firefighter. Extreme drought means East Texas has received substantially less rainfall. We’ve seen more burn bans and mandatory water rations taking effect. This all makes a huge impact on vegetation, livestock and even air quality according to our news partner KETK. It can affect agricultural production like hay and pasture production and forage growth for livestock.

