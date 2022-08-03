ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia

By Gary Brauer
 2 days ago
An 84-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor of LaMonte, Missouri, drove through a stop sign at Mo. 127 and Highway Y shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Taylor, driving a 2018 GMC Acadia was struck by a 2022 Mack Pinacle of Marshall.

Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hurst was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition.

krcgtv.com

Woman dies, man injured in Pettis County crash

One woman died and a man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of LaMonte, drove through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Missouri Route 127 and Highway Y, about eight miles west of Sedalia.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
