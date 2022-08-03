1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership

Two popular restaurants are making big changes in the Hudson Valley.

Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.

In a post on Facebook, Unwined Kitchen says it is closing until further notice due to staff shortages. They say, “We have enjoyed serving our local community for the past 4 years and are sad to have to make this decision. Thank you so many of you loyal customers who we became to know as our ‘family.’ The memories will live on.”

Joe Printz, owner of Dvine Bar, also took to Facebook to say goodbye to his loyal customers. “As practically a lifelong resident of Tappan and Sparkill, I wanted to take a moment to say I've seen Sparkill grow from a sleepy, quiet little hamlet to a bustling little community of eateries, salons, and shops. I am grateful to have played a small part in the growth of this special place. My dad would take my brother Bill and I down past the actual train depot, which the square is named after, when we were children while the turkey was in the oven on Thanksgiving. I was enamoured by my friend Michael Gross's restaurant called Relish, never dreaming it would one day be mine. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone (and there are many!) who have crossed the threshold of DVine Bar since we opened on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2014. I have many wonderful memories, but now it is time to pass the torch to my chef, three time Chopped Champion, Chris Holland. DVine Bar as you have come to know it will close on August 12, 2022 and will reopen under the guidance of Chris and GM Jensen DiBattista in mid-September. Stay tuned for something great. Thank you again for helping me achieve the thrill of my lifetime! Please come in and dine with your Dvine bar gift card. You will be able to use a Dvine Bar gift card up to two weeks after the restaurant reopening. I will still be next door at the Grape D'Vine should you want to stop in and give me a hard time.”



