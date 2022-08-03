ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas City, IL

Dallas city council committee votes on abortion resolution

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPMaR_0h2xnW9D00

A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution that would ban city workers from cooperating with any investigation related to abortions, and make any investigation a low priority for police.

The resolution would also block the city trying to investigate or storing data about abortions and miscarriages.

Texas has banned abortion under almost all circumstances.

The resolution could go to the full City Council for a vote on August 10.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Illinois Attorney General’s Office: “Adams County has acknowledged that its closed session discussions…were improper”

QUINCY — The Illinois Attorney General’s office has received the recordings of the closed sessions of the Adams County Board and Finance Committee meetings for May and acknowledged the board’s actions during those meetings were “improper”. In a statement e-mailed from the AG’s communications office...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award

The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas City, IL
State
Texas State
Dallas City, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
muddyrivernews.com

Adams County Board showed lack of trust in voters, political process when going behind closed doors

From left, Adams County Board members Matt Obert, Raquel Sparrow, Ryan Hinkamper and Bret Austin. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Adams County Board’s Finance Committee went into closed session May 9 to discuss giving themselves raises and lay out a political strategy to deal with potential fallout from voters who might not approve of the action.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Can we continue to trust the leadership of the Adams County Board?

Bret Austin and Kent Snider at the Monday, August 1 meeting of the executive committee of the Adams County Board — Photo by David Adam. Members of the Adams County Board discussed their political futures behind closed doors during a closed session of their May 10 meeting. Bret Austin, Adams County Board vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman, assured his fellow board members these discussions would remain private, despite the fact they were being recorded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Police#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
KCCI.com

Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
WAPELLO, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg

On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Muscatine elementary school vandalized, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing an elementary school. Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, Muscatine police and fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1820 1st Ave., for a fire alarm, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KWQC

Fort Madison police warn of scams locally

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are warning area residents of a scam. Police said the Amazon $1000 scam keeps claiming victims locally. It usually involves a claim that their social security number has been put on hold and they are the victims of identity theft. According to...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb

One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Yohn apologizes for outburst during July court appearance; case now on November jury docket

QUINCY — The case against Bradley Yohn, who has been charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, now is on the November jury docket. Yohn, 35, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson on Wednesday morning before Judge Roger Thomson. The jury trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 7 before Judge Scott Larson.
tspr.org

Burlington artist finds the time to paint

But in the evenings and on weekends, he makes art. Fourteen of the Burlington artist’s colorful and distinctive oil paintings are on display this month at the Round Room Gallery at the Keokuk Public Library. Carlson, 60, has shown his work for many years in the Keokuk Art Center’s...
BURLINGTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark

You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
MACOMB, IL
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy