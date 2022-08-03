Dallas city council committee votes on abortion resolution

A Dallas City Council committee passed a resolution that would ban city workers from cooperating with any investigation related to abortions, and make any investigation a low priority for police.

The resolution would also block the city trying to investigate or storing data about abortions and miscarriages.

Texas has banned abortion under almost all circumstances.

The resolution could go to the full City Council for a vote on August 10.

