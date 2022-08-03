Read on dailybadgerbulletin.com
William Sakkinen Obituary (2022) – Racine, WI
KENOSHA – William James “Jim” Sakkinen, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Ridgewood Care Center. He was born in Calumet, Michigan, on July 28, 1928, to William and Evangeline Sakkinen. He was educated through high school in Calumet Public Schools. Jim proudly and faithfully served...
René Haebig Obituary (1942 – 2020) – Kenosha, WI
René Matthew Haebig, 78, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Greendale, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Born on March 19, 1942, in Marshfield, WI, he was the son of the late Alphonse and Reva (Renné) Haebig. He moved to Kenosha in 1944 and attended local schools, including St. Mark’s School and graduated from Kenosha High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Carthage College, and his master’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
Forget Culver’s. Head To Green Bay To Try This Butter Burger
Nothing against Culver’s, but when you want the best, sometimes you need to go to the local level. Butter burgers have come a long way the last two decades and much of the success has to be attributed to Culver’s, AKA, the In-And-Out of the Midwest but actually good.
Racine’s Norah Roberts gets hot, stays hot in rallying past Kenosha’s Kylie Walker to claim Sherri Steinhauer title in one-hole playoff | WPGA Juniors
To say Kylie Walker felt comfortable with her position making the turn Tuesday at Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton, ahead by three strokes during the final round of the Sherri Steinhauer Girls Invitational, would be putting it mildly. The Kenosha golfer, a rising junior at Westosha Central High School...
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
Drive to ‘build something special’ in her hometown leads Kenosha’s Carly Werwie-Swartz to leave coaching job at Loyola (Ill.) for UW-Parkside | NCAA Division 1
The part of her decision that made it easy to leave an NCAA Division I women’s golf program on the rise for a Division II start-up — and coach a men’s program at the same time — was the amount of road noise in Carly Werwie-Swartz’s life.
Our Town: On Deck Clothing Company | WFRV Local 5
(WFRV) – Whether you’re looking for the perfect nautical outfit, gear for the outdoors, dinner out, or back to school, On Deck Clothing Company is the place to shop. Mert visited Our Town: Sturgeon Bay with some models to give viewers some inspiration before you start shopping. Shop...
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
Green Bay PD provides update to suspicious death, suspected driver last seen in Alabama | WFRV Local 5
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The person believed to be driving a Green Bay homicide victim’s car is identified and was last known to be in Greenville, Alabama. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the ‘suspicious’ death that was discovered on August 2 is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s vehicle was missing from the scene and was reportedly seen driving in the Packerland Drive area not long after the believed time the death happened.
Teen Emma Lawson Continues to Make Mark in Madison, Hangs Onto Podium Position Going into Moving Day
Enjoying Morning Chalk Up? Access additional exclusive interviews, analyses, and stories with an Rx membership. It’s one thing to be a rookie and have a great first day, but it’s a whole other thing to still be in the top three after seven events completed at the CrossFit Games, not to mention to do it as a teenager.
Lirttle League for Aug. 4 |
12U Little League becomes only second Kenosha team to win state championship, will play on ESPN Friday. Six years ago, Bradford graduate Adam Meier, 44, had the opportunity to coach Kenosha’s only Little League state champion. On Friday, he gets to do it again, on national TV, and this...
Adam Pawlak to lead more cooking classes at Milwaukee Public Market
Adam Pawlak, the chef-owner of Egg and Flour Pasta Bar and a contestant last year on Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” will lead another series of cooking classes at the Milwaukee Public Market, starting in September and continuing into December. The eight demonstration classes will take place...
Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts
WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeastern Wisconsin. Luxembourg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Overtime, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers. It’s...
Check out “Racine’s corner of Greece,” the new family-run downtown restaurant Kouzena 220 | Local News
RACINE — As a Journal Times photographer was leaving Kouzena 220 for the first time Thursday afternoon — with two to-go gyros and sides of Greek potato salad or coleslaw in hand — a customer at the bar made sure to call out “This food is so good.”
Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts
BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
The Madison Apartments in El Cajon Sells for $34M
Colliers has facilitated the $34 million sale of The Madison, a 110-unit apartment community in El Cajon, CA. The firm’s Peter Scepanovic and Corey McHenry represented the buyer in the transaction, East Madison Avenue, LP and also represented the undisclosed seller. The Madison is comprised of primarily one- and...
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
County Fair children’s parade steps off on Friday of fair week – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH The children’s parade at the Kenosha County Fair is a highlight of the Friday of the fair week. Participants 14 years old and younger can depict characters in 26 categories. There are animals, sports, TV and entertainment, hobbies, cartoons, groups and more. The parade is open to children 14 and under and has prizes in each category. Registration begins at 9:30 am and all entries must be registered by 10:15 am The parade begins at 10:30 am sharp. Registration takes place in the area just outside of the fair office on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds. Admission to the fair is free for children in costume until 10:30 am.
Animal auctions a highlight of the fair – West of the I
Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH For many a youngster, the culmination of a year’s effort will be at the small and large animal auctions at the Kenosha County Fair. The large animal sale starts at 1 pm, Saturday, Aug. 20. The small...
Next week’s primary election to narrow field as four seek Republican nod for Kenosha County Sheriff | Local News
Five candidates are running for Kenosha County Sheriff to follow David Beth, who held the office for two decades. The primary on Tuesday, Aug. 9, will narrow the crowded GOP field to just one candidate. Running for the Republican Party are Tyler Cochran, Ray Rowe, David Zoerner and Albert Gonzales. Rowe and Gonzales are both of Kenosha, and Zoerner and Cochran are of Pleasant Prairie.
