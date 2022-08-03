Read on wraltechwire.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family Farm
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud Case
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox Wellness
Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation to buy New Zealand firm for $80M
RALEIGH – The Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to buy retailing and payment solutions provider Invenco for at least $80 million during the company’s quarterly earnings report. In February 2020, the publicly-traded company (NYSE: VNT) announced it would spin off from...
Durham biotech firm swaps a patent lawsuit for cross-licensing deal
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Durham-based biotech firm EpiCypher is dropping a patent infringement lawsuit against one of its main competitors. This week, the company, which provides tools and service for epigenetics and chromatin biology research, said it has agreed to “put differences aside” with California-based Active Motif to sign a global settlement, effectively ending its ongoing litigation. Instead, the companies said they will pursue a “mutual” cross-licensing agreement of their respective intellectual property (IP) in CUT&Tag-sequencing, also known as Cleavage Under Targets and Tagmentation, a method used to analyze protein interactions with DNA.
IBM is ‘continuing to hire,’ senior exec says despite economic turbulence
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – IBM and its Raleigh-based Red Hat group continue to hire even as layoffs or hiring freezes are becoming more commonplace across the tech sector, a senior Big Blue exec says. “We’re always selective with our hiring and we’re constantly scanning the marketplace,” says Obed Louissaint,...
Raleigh cybersecurity firm CoSoSys names new CEO; founder moves to CSO
RALEIGH – There’s a big change in the executive suite at Raleigh-based cybersecurity firm CoSoSys. The founder is moving from CEO to chief strategy officer and a new CEO is taking over. Kevin Gallagher is the new top exec, moving to Raleigh from Austin, Texas, where he was...
Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
RTI, Duke Clinical Research Institute to partner on long COVID test data
DURHAM – The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) has been named the Clinical Trials Data Coordinating Center for large-scale national research studies aimed at understanding and improving the treatment of long COVID. [The CDC defines long covid this way: “Some people who have been infected with the virus that...
Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says
RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
Henry McKoy, Triangle economist, entrepreneurial leader, and community advocate accepts Presidential appointment
DURHAM – A professor at North Carolina Central University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an entrepreneurial leader. A community leader in charge of a revitalization effort in a historic neighborhood in downtown Durham. And a former official with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and former appointee of the North Carolina Economic Development Board that advocates for equity in workforce development.
Tim Scales: What’s next for American Underground?
DURHAM – This summer, I had the pleasure and privilege to step into the role of executive director at the American Underground. I started as an AU member with my own startup in 2017, joined the AU team at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and now I’m thrilled to work with this team and our diverse community of member companies to continue the AU’s ongoing work in Durham.
More warehouses in Orange County? Here’s what we know about ‘Project Skywalker.’
The proposed project is one of 5 pending or under construction developments near Mebane.
Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
A search of the company's website shows more than 4,000 homes for sale in the Raleigh and Durham area alone.
VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M
CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
Putting the Green in Greensboro: NC A&T receives millions for green energy program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States Department of Commerce is investing 23.7 million dollars to expand it's clean energy workforce training. The money is being used from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant and it is going to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The program...
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
Changes to Raleigh zoning laws allow for historic mansion to be sold, turned into $2M luxury townhomes
Raleigh, N.C. — Residents of a historic downtown Raleigh area are organizing against the city's latest changes to rezoning laws that are allowing a private resident to sell their mansion to a developer to build 17 luxury townhomes on their former property. The townhomes will cost a resident around...
Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, […]
Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing
Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
