Burlington, NC

wraltechwire.com

Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation to buy New Zealand firm for $80M

RALEIGH – The Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to buy retailing and payment solutions provider Invenco for at least $80 million during the company’s quarterly earnings report. In February 2020, the publicly-traded company (NYSE: VNT) announced it would spin off from...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Durham biotech firm swaps a patent lawsuit for cross-licensing deal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Durham-based biotech firm EpiCypher is dropping a patent infringement lawsuit against one of its main competitors. This week, the company, which provides tools and service for epigenetics and chromatin biology research, said it has agreed to “put differences aside” with California-based Active Motif to sign a global settlement, effectively ending its ongoing litigation. Instead, the companies said they will pursue a “mutual” cross-licensing agreement of their respective intellectual property (IP) in CUT&Tag-sequencing, also known as Cleavage Under Targets and Tagmentation, a method used to analyze protein interactions with DNA.
DURHAM, NC
wraltechwire.com

IBM is ‘continuing to hire,’ senior exec says despite economic turbulence

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – IBM and its Raleigh-based Red Hat group continue to hire even as layoffs or hiring freezes are becoming more commonplace across the tech sector, a senior Big Blue exec says. “We’re always selective with our hiring and we’re constantly scanning the marketplace,” says Obed Louissaint,...
RALEIGH, NC
Business
cbs17

Global software company brings U.S. headquarters to Apex

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– Apex leaders came together Thursday to welcome a new technology business to the area, which focuses on pharma and biotech, and that will also bring new jobs. Körber is a global technology company with a portfolio of machines, software, and materials that support the pharmaceutical and...
APEX, NC
wraltechwire.com

RTI, Duke Clinical Research Institute to partner on long COVID test data

DURHAM – The Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) has been named the Clinical Trials Data Coordinating Center for large-scale national research studies aimed at understanding and improving the treatment of long COVID. [The CDC defines long covid this way: “Some people who have been infected with the virus that...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Looking to buy a house in Triangle? ‘Be ready to strike,’ agent says

RALEIGH – How can home buyers best navigate the Triangle real estate market right now? “Be ready to strike,” says one real estate agent. Seth Gold, a REALTOR licensed real estate agent and broker with Bold Real Estate and Governors Club Realty who specializes in homes in Chatham County and across the Triangle, talks about what buyers might expect moving forward in August and through the rest of the year, said.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Henry McKoy, Triangle economist, entrepreneurial leader, and community advocate accepts Presidential appointment

DURHAM – A professor at North Carolina Central University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an entrepreneurial leader. A community leader in charge of a revitalization effort in a historic neighborhood in downtown Durham. And a former official with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and former appointee of the North Carolina Economic Development Board that advocates for equity in workforce development.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labcorp#Biotechnology#Board Of Directors#Global Healthcare#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The N C Biotech Center#Clinical Development
wraltechwire.com

Tim Scales: What’s next for American Underground?

DURHAM – This summer, I had the pleasure and privilege to step into the role of executive director at the American Underground. I started as an AU member with my own startup in 2017, joined the AU team at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and now I’m thrilled to work with this team and our diverse community of member companies to continue the AU’s ongoing work in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
wraltechwire.com

VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M

CHATHAM COUNTY – Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast took another step in ramping up the planned $4 billion electric vehicle assembly and battery plant in Chatham County this week, buying 1,765 acres of land for approximately $44 million. The purchase of the land, which sits along Moncure Flatwood Road in...
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Aldi Now Open In Eastgate Crossing

Chapel Hill gained its newest supermarket: Aldi is now open in Eastgate Crossing. Aldi states its mission as quality and affordability. “Our priority focus is saving people money on the food and products they want most, and we do this by offering shoppers a curated selection of ALDI-exclusive brands,” the brand states.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

