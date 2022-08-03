Kansas 2022 primary election results: Anti-abortion amendment projected to fail

Read on weisradio.com
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
Kansas rejects Amendment 2, which would have eliminated a right to abortion from the state constitution
Kansas voters rejected an amendment that would have weakened the right to abortion under the state Constitution, a major defeat for anti-abortion activists in the post-Roe era. See results for Kansas congressional and state primaries here. The amendment and the stakes:. Kansas voters resoundingly rejected a measure which, if passed,...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote
A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
How the anti-abortion amendment was defeated in Kansas
In a reliably conservative state, a state where then-President Donald Trump won in 2020 by 15 points over Joe Biden, an amendment that would deny women the right to an abortion under the state constitution was soundly defeated on Tuesday, delivering a striking victory to supporters of abortion access. The...
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?
The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
Biden Hails ‘Powerful’ Kansas Vote on Abortion, Signs New Order
President Joe Biden predicted the threat to abortion rights would drive people to the polls in the November midterm elections after Kansas voters rejected an effort to strip abortion protections in the state constitution. Speaking before signing an executive order on abortion access, Biden called the Kansas vote a “decisive...
Idaho’s top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable.
Support for abortion went up after Roe v. Wade was overturned, report says
Support for abortion rights in the United States increased following the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new report. Moreover, support for abortion increased more in the 13 states with "trigger laws"—legislation that was designed to ban or limit abortion access immediately following the ruling—than in other states.
Kansas Just Voted to Preserve Abortion Rights
Click here to read the full article. Kansans voted to toss out a ballot measure that would have amended the state constitution to implement a vast slew of abortion restrictions by a margin of just over 59% in Tuesday’s primary. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released to the press. As of now, abortion is legal in Kansas up to 22 weeks of gestation, protected under a state constitution amendment...
What the abortion result in Kansas could mean for the midterms
A massive victory for abortion rights on Tuesday has bolstered Democratic hopes that the issue will be a winning one for them in November’s midterm elections. In conservative Kansas, a state that Donald Trump won by 15 points in 2020, voters overwhelmingly rejected a Republican-sponsored ballot initiative that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution.
Kansas protects abortion rights in the first post-Roe vote
Kansas voters last night decisively rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. It was the first time U.S. voters have cast ballots on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Plus, how to fireproof a home. And, Taiwan reacts to Pelosi’s visit. Guests: Axios' Oriana Gonzalez and Bethany...
Implications of Kansas voters rejecting new abortion restrictions
Democrats and Republicans are reevaluating their messaging around abortion after voters in Kansas chose to protect abortion rights in the state. CBS News' Lana Zak and Debra Alfarone speak with Katie Bernard, a reporter with the Kansas City Star, about the impact of the vote in a historically conservative state.
Kansas Voters Cast Ballots In Overwhelming Support Of Abortion Rights
Kansas shocked Republicans and Democrats alike Tuesday night ... as voters in the conservative, deep red state hit the ballot box to PROTECT a woman's right to an abortion. You heard it right. Scores of Kansans voted overwhelmingly to nix a proposed amendment that could have erased reproductive rights in the state. In doing so, they delivered a HUGE victory to pro-choice advocates.
Democrats Pound GOP With Abortion Ads After Big Kansas Victory
In the days since Kansans overwhelmingly voted to preserve abortion access in their state, Democrats have launched a bevy of ads in key statewide elections blasting their Republican opponents for opposing legal abortion. The ads have come in Arizona and Michigan, two major swing states who held their primaries on...
