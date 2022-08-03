ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas 2022 primary election results: Anti-abortion amendment projected to fail

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
A Win and a Warning Sign in Kansas Abortion Vote

A statewide referendum that began with little national profile became a bellwether for the country’s attitudes around abortion this week – delivering a resounding win for Democrats and a stark warning to Republicans – as voters overwhelmingly decided that the state’s abortion protections should stay. By...
CBS News

How the anti-abortion amendment was defeated in Kansas

In a reliably conservative state, a state where then-President Donald Trump won in 2020 by 15 points over Joe Biden, an amendment that would deny women the right to an abortion under the state constitution was soundly defeated on Tuesday, delivering a striking victory to supporters of abortion access. The...
BBC

After Kansas defeat, what's next for abortion bans?

The votes are in, and Kansans have been unequivocal - the right to abortion in the state stays. More than 900,000 Kansans - about a third of the state's total population - cast their ballots on Tuesday in a state-wide referendum on whether the right to abortion should be removed from the state's constitution. In the lead-up to the vote, many polls predicted a nail-biting race. But when it came down to it, almost 60% voted against the change, a resounding victory for pro-choice advocates.
960 The Ref

Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal

Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they'll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Hails ‘Powerful’ Kansas Vote on Abortion, Signs New Order

President Joe Biden predicted the threat to abortion rights would drive people to the polls in the November midterm elections after Kansas voters rejected an effort to strip abortion protections in the state constitution. Speaking before signing an executive order on abortion access, Biden called the Kansas vote a “decisive...
Phys.org

Support for abortion went up after Roe v. Wade was overturned, report says

Support for abortion rights in the United States increased following the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a new report. Moreover, support for abortion increased more in the 13 states with "trigger laws"—legislation that was designed to ban or limit abortion access immediately following the ruling—than in other states.
Rolling Stone

Kansas Just Voted to Preserve Abortion Rights

Click here to read the full article. Kansans voted to toss out a ballot measure that would have amended the state constitution to implement a vast slew of abortion restrictions by a margin of just over 59% in Tuesday’s primary.  “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released to the press. As of now, abortion is legal in Kansas up to 22 weeks of gestation, protected under a state constitution amendment...
AOL Corp

What the abortion result in Kansas could mean for the midterms

A massive victory for abortion rights on Tuesday has bolstered Democratic hopes that the issue will be a winning one for them in November’s midterm elections. In conservative Kansas, a state that Donald Trump won by 15 points in 2020, voters overwhelmingly rejected a Republican-sponsored ballot initiative that would have stripped abortion protections from the state constitution.
Axios

Kansas protects abortion rights in the first post-Roe vote

Kansas voters last night decisively rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. It was the first time U.S. voters have cast ballots on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Plus, how to fireproof a home. And, Taiwan reacts to Pelosi’s visit. Guests: Axios' Oriana Gonzalez and Bethany...
TMZ.com

Kansas Voters Cast Ballots In Overwhelming Support Of Abortion Rights

Kansas shocked Republicans and Democrats alike Tuesday night ... as voters in the conservative, deep red state hit the ballot box to PROTECT a woman's right to an abortion. You heard it right. Scores of Kansans voted overwhelmingly to nix a proposed amendment that could have erased reproductive rights in the state. In doing so, they delivered a HUGE victory to pro-choice advocates.
Vice

Democrats Pound GOP With Abortion Ads After Big Kansas Victory

In the days since Kansans overwhelmingly voted to preserve abortion access in their state, Democrats have launched a bevy of ads in key statewide elections blasting their Republican opponents for opposing legal abortion. The ads have come in Arizona and Michigan, two major swing states who held their primaries on...
