40 years later, ELCO teacher honored for starting a student EMT training program

It's that time of the year again. The summer break is coming to an end and parents are starting to get their kiddos ready for school. Several events are hosted throughout Lancaster, PA to help local households make sure the little ones get all they need to start the school year - bright and ready.
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
lebtown.com
Palmyra-based Hershey Med resident recognized with teaching award
A Palmyra-based pediatric resident at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was recognized for exceptional teaching. Dr. Scott Barber’s teaching at the Penn State medical school was recognized via the Exceptional Moments in Teaching program, a monthly award for outstanding instructors at the Hershey campus. “Dr. Barber...
Boy with autism found in Harrisburg hospital parking lot, parents located
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.
abc27.com
Parents prepare for school lunches amid high inflation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Over the last two years, many students in the Midstate have come to depend on free lunch, which has come to an end at some districts. Federal funding to cover school lunches for all students, regardless of income, ended on June 30th. “We certainly anticipate...
The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!. On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur. Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of...
beckersasc.com
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
York County school principal charged with stealing federal program funds
The CEO and principal of a York charter school has been charged with the theft of federal program funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says. Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly obtained by fraud and misapplied about $6,400 from York Charter School in...
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Liv2BeKing golfing participants.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
FOX43.com
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
Four communities will receive $25,000 to build a dog park through the contest. The winners will be decided by votes, and Ephrata wants your help.
Lower Allen Police announce the passing of K9 officer Rocco
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department on Thursday announced the passing of one of its former K9 officers, Rocco. The dog was euthanized after a veterinary exam revealed he was suffering from advanced cancer, the police department said. Rocco retired from service in 2020 after...
Leadership Cumberland executive director to become CEO of Carlisle Chamber
The Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce has named a new leader. Nicole Deary was named president and CEO of the chamber. She will begin on August 22. She has served as the executive director of Leadership Cumberland for the past five years and has more than 18 years of fundraising, marketing, and community leadership experience.
abc27.com
Former York County principal charged with theft of funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man was charged with allegedly stealing $6,400 in federal program funds while he was principal of a local charter school. According to the United States Attorney Gerard Karam, Leonard Hart was charged with theft of Federal Program Funds. The U.S. Attorney’s...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
lebtown.com
John Anthony Watson (1942-2022)
John Anthony Watson (80) of Annville, Pennsylvania, passed on to his heavenly reward on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Patricia May Watson (nee Kennedy). John was born in 1942 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
susquehannastyle.com
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
