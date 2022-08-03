Read on www.kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY ELECT SPEAKS ON FUTURE GOALS
The Clerk of the County Commission race was decided in Saline County during the 2022 August Primary Election. According to unofficial election results, Brittni Burton was elected at the Clerk of the County Commission, receiving 1,150 votes to beat out Carrie Jarvis, who collected 1,065. Burton said she has several goals for the position.
SALINE COUNTY ELECTION TO BE CERTIFIED FRIDAY, AUGUST 5
Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell gave an update on the 2022 August Primary Election during the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Russell said the county had a smooth election on Tuesday. Russell said the election is scheduled to be certified at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August...
ATTORNEY SPEAKS ON BEHALF OF ASSESSOR AT SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING
An attorney speaking on behalf of Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman attended the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Goodman was not in attendance, but Joshua Sieg, from VanMatre Law Firm, attended the meeting and brought up several issues the Assessor has with the Commission. Commissioners attempted to avoid hearing the issues because they weren’t on the agenda, but Sieg pointed out that elected officials can bring new business to the agenda.
UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION
A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
HOWARD COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK RACE TO BE RECOUNTED
A race in Howard County is scheduled to be recounted. Howard County voters voted on several races during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Howard County. According to unofficial election results, the Circuit Clerk/Ex-Officio...
Livingston County Election Results For the 2022 Missouri Primary
Just over 33% of Livingston County voters cast a ballot on the Missouri Primary Election Tuesday. That is 3,127 of 9,344 registered voters. The race for the Livingston County Clerk was decided in the primary. Incumbent Sherry Parks won with 1699 votes to Jay Shirley with 1154. There is no...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS NEED FOR IT SERVICES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen held a discussion about the city’s need for IT Services during its meeting on Monday, August 1. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the city currently has no IT personnel on staff. After some discussion, Klussman said the board agreed to create and send out...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
High-speed Chase That Started in Sedalia Leads to Arrest in Knob Noster
On Sunday night, a Pettis County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed westbound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Domestic Assault, Child Endangerment
Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road Saturday evening in reference to a warrant check. A resident allowed Deputies inside the home, and immediately denied the presence of the suspect Deputies were looking for. However, a deputy outside the residence spotted the suspect in a...
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
DENNIS NATION
Dennis Nation, age 63, of Fayette, died Thursday, August 4 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, where visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Private burial will be held at a later date at...
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
