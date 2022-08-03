An attorney speaking on behalf of Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman attended the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Goodman was not in attendance, but Joshua Sieg, from VanMatre Law Firm, attended the meeting and brought up several issues the Assessor has with the Commission. Commissioners attempted to avoid hearing the issues because they weren’t on the agenda, but Sieg pointed out that elected officials can bring new business to the agenda.

