Saline County, MO

kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY ELECT SPEAKS ON FUTURE GOALS

The Clerk of the County Commission race was decided in Saline County during the 2022 August Primary Election. According to unofficial election results, Brittni Burton was elected at the Clerk of the County Commission, receiving 1,150 votes to beat out Carrie Jarvis, who collected 1,065. Burton said she has several goals for the position.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY ELECTION TO BE CERTIFIED FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell gave an update on the 2022 August Primary Election during the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Russell said the county had a smooth election on Tuesday. Russell said the election is scheduled to be certified at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ATTORNEY SPEAKS ON BEHALF OF ASSESSOR AT SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING

An attorney speaking on behalf of Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman attended the meeting of the Saline County Commission on Thursday, August 4. Goodman was not in attendance, but Joshua Sieg, from VanMatre Law Firm, attended the meeting and brought up several issues the Assessor has with the Commission. Commissioners attempted to avoid hearing the issues because they weren’t on the agenda, but Sieg pointed out that elected officials can bring new business to the agenda.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION

A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
Saline County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Saline County, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
kmmo.com

HOWARD COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK RACE TO BE RECOUNTED

A race in Howard County is scheduled to be recounted. Howard County voters voted on several races during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Howard County. According to unofficial election results, the Circuit Clerk/Ex-Officio...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS NEED FOR IT SERVICES

The Concordia Board of Aldermen held a discussion about the city’s need for IT Services during its meeting on Monday, August 1. City Administrator Dale Klussman said the city currently has no IT personnel on staff. After some discussion, Klussman said the board agreed to create and send out...
CONCORDIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CENTRALIA, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Marshall man arrested on drug and weapon charges

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. – A Marshall resident faces allegations of drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Zachary R. Hendrix, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

DENNIS NATION

Dennis Nation, age 63, of Fayette, died Thursday, August 4 at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, where visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Private burial will be held at a later date at...
FAYETTE, MO

