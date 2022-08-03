Read on communityimpact.com
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Doc's Drive-In up for sale and more Buda, Kyle business news
Doc's Drive-In Theatre, located at 1540 Satterwhite Road, Buda, went up for sale for about $4 million in July. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Summon Cafe opened July 1 at 408 Main St., Buda. The business specializes in 14-inch and personal pizzas. The menu features specialties such as the Chicken Alfredo with Alfredo sauce, chicken, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Summon Cafe also has classic pepperoni and cheese pizzas as well as personal-sized pizzas. The shop also sells pastries, such as cookies and cinnamon coffee cake. 737-300-9576. www.summoncafe.com.
Thief breaks into Austin's la Barbecue, steals more than 20 briskets
The barbecue is essentially worth its weight in gold.
Austin Brain & Spine opening new location in Dripping Springs
Dr. Brett Simpson completed his neurosurgery residency at The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. (Courtesy Austin Brain & Spine) Austin Brain & Spine's eighth location is opening Aug. 29 at 331 Sportsplex Drive, Ste. A, Dripping Springs. The practice led by Dr. Brett Simpson will specialize in managing degenerative spine disease, spinal stenosis, spinal trauma, congenital spinal disorders, disc herniations and more. Surgical treatment for metastatic and primary spinal tumors will also be available.
Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit
Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
9 events and dates to know in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto in August, early September
Round Rock Market Days will be in downtown Round Rock on Sept. 3. (Courtesy Round Rock Market Days) Dallas-based country musician Corey Kent will perform at Mavericks Dance Hall as part of the venue’s summer music series. Kent has performed with several noteworthy musicians, including the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson and Koe Wetzel. 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10. Mavericks Dance Hall, 1700 Grand Avenue Parkway, Ste. 240, Pflugerville. 512-514-5650. www.marvericksdancehall.com.
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
Sharkey's Cutz for Kids coming to Round Rock on Aug. 27
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids offers a child-centered salon experience for haircuts, curls, updos and beauty services. (Courtesy Sharkey's Cuts for Kids) A Sharkey's Cuts for Kids location will open in Round Rock at 4500 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 108, on Aug. 27, bringing a child-centered environment with it. The salon includes a wash, cut and blow dry in the cost of each haircut, and provides fun cars or gaming stations, videos, mini-cures, lollipops and balloons. 512-215-2040 www.sharkeyscutsforkidsroundrock.com.
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
A new ENT clinic is coming to South Austin this February
Shown is a mock-up of the new ENT South Austin Clinic opening in February. (Rendering courtesy Dr.Taylor Shepard) The Austin Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic is opening a new 10,000-square-foot office at 6503 Menchaca Road. The opening date will be in February, and new patients will be received in March.
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Cedar Park location of Jet's Pizza now set to open in September
Jet's Pizza, offering multiple pizza styles, will now open its Cedar Park location in September. (Courtesy Jet's Pizza) Detroit-style pizza company Jet’s Pizza is looking to open a Cedar Park location on Cypress Creek Road in September. The Michigan-based chain’s menu includes a variety of pizza options, including Detroit-style...
Austin-based Tito's trolling hard seltzer trend by selling $20 empty can
AUSTIN, Texas — Everyone is doing it. Every brand is creating their own version of a hard seltzer. Austin-based Tito's Handmade Vodka, however, is taking a different approach. In a new video called “Finally, Tito’s in a Can,” an announcer says, “There comes a time when every alcohol brand...
Austin's first to-go Ukrainian restaurant now open
U-Cuisine's borsch, or beet soup, has garlic, pork belly, potato, cabbage and other ingredients. (Courtesy U-Cuisine). U-Cuisine, an authentic to-go Ukrainian restaurant, opened June 15 at 5610 N. I-35, Austin. Its bestselling dishes are chicken Kyiv, a dill- and parsley-stuffed chicken breast; beet soup; and cheesecake. U-Cuisine is owned and operated by Ukrainian chefs Alla Shelest and Mariana Shelestiuk, who said they are trying to show Austin the richness of Ukrainian culture during a hard time in history. 512-553-2820. www.ucuisine.us/
Summer Moon Coffee in Avery Ranch celebrates anniversary
Summer Moon Coffee in Avery Ranch celebrated its fifth anniversary in June. (Courtesy Summer Moon) The Avery Ranch location of Summer Moon celebrated its fifth anniversary June 11 with a party that included games, face painting and raffles. Located at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., Austin, Summer Moon—which serves hot and...
Catch up on the latest Thursday headlines with KXAN Live
KXAN Digital anchor Will DuPree has your latest headlines. since the news on KXAN at that time is pre-empted by the Hall of Fame Game.
Welcome, Critters: An Experts’ Guide to Wildscaping Your Texas Garden
There’s a reliable rhythm to growing things here in Texas: the wildflowers bloom before the tomatoes, the peppers before the figs. And just as predictable as a bluebonnet sighting in April or a completely crisp garden bed in July, something happens in between: perfect little fawns begin to find their footing in backyards across the state. It can be thrilling to behold, unless you’re a Texas gardener. This year, half a dozen deer took up residence at our backyard salad bar, the adults grazing on our sunflower and melon seedlings while their offspring snoozed and pranced nearby. Our vegetable plants were gone long before the heat had a chance to destroy them.
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.”Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023.What’s in store?Two playgroundsOne for children aged 2-5 and the other for older childrenAn open lawn and preserved green spacePublic art installationsA splash padA bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker BridgeDowntown skyline viewsThe park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.Brookfield Vice President of Land Matt McCafferty said the park will provide the community with “a vital space for play, events and programming.”
