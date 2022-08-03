MILWAUKEE - Violent crime in Milwaukee is hitting home - literally. Domestic violence homicides continue to surge, with 30 so far in 2022 (compared to 40 in all of 2021). On this episode of Open Record, the Executive Director of Sojourner Family Peace Center talks about a promising new model for preventing intimate partner violence from turning deadly and the barriers to its success that remain.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO