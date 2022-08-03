Read on dailybadgerbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
15-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near 11th and Chambers
A 15-year-old Milwaukee teen is in the hospital with injuries after being shot near 11th and Chambers Friday afternoon, police said.
nbc15.com
Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting
A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon. Police are trying to find unknown suspects.
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital
GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rollover crash in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
WISN
Quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's north west side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn — they are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to Milwaukee P.D. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: Suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in Johnson's Creek area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's FBI division says a suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in the area of Johnson's Creek. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia on July 28. On...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests
MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: Love You To Death
MILWAUKEE - Violent crime in Milwaukee is hitting home - literally. Domestic violence homicides continue to surge, with 30 so far in 2022 (compared to 40 in all of 2021). On this episode of Open Record, the Executive Director of Sojourner Family Peace Center talks about a promising new model for preventing intimate partner violence from turning deadly and the barriers to its success that remain.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
WISN
Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
CBS 58
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
wgtd.org
Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting
On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
seehafernews.com
Car Stolen In West Milwaukee Had 3-Week-Old Infant Inside
West Milwaukee police say a three-week-old infant has come through a serious incident unharmed. The child was inside a car that was stolen Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m. at a gas station. One witness tells police about seeing the car thief and the owner fighting at the station, then...
