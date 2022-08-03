ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

nbc15.com

Madison, Fitchburg PDs pursue car stolen in Milwaukee; passenger caught

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. police departments teamed up early Friday morning to catch a young teen accused of fleeing from officers after being seen running from a car that was reported stolen in Milwaukee. A Madison Police Department officer first saw the stolen car around 1:40 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

GLENDALE, Wis. - Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale. According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rollover crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 in Glendale. FOX6 crews spotted a vehicle on its side near Port Washington and Bender Roads. No additional details have been released-- including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. This...
GLENDALE, WI
WISN

Quadruple shooting on Milwaukee's north west side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department report four men shot Friday evening near 91st and Allyn — they are ages 31, 30, 27 and 28. Everyone is expected to survive, according to Milwaukee P.D. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police ask anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Washington Park shots fired, pursuit, no arrests

MILWAUKEE – Shots were fired at Milwaukee’s Washington Park Thursday night, Aug. 4. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy on regular patrol saw the person fire a gun at another person near the bandshell around 9:30 pm. The shooter then got into a red hatchback vehicle and left...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: Love You To Death

MILWAUKEE - Violent crime in Milwaukee is hitting home - literally. Domestic violence homicides continue to surge, with 30 so far in 2022 (compared to 40 in all of 2021). On this episode of Open Record, the Executive Director of Sojourner Family Peace Center talks about a promising new model for preventing intimate partner violence from turning deadly and the barriers to its success that remain.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

23rd and Wells shots fired; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shot fired incident that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 4 near 23rd and Wells. It happened at approximately 10:47 p.m. Police say the suspect fired shots. A shooting victim was not found. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
WISN

Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park

MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Car Stolen In West Milwaukee Had 3-Week-Old Infant Inside

West Milwaukee police say a three-week-old infant has come through a serious incident unharmed. The child was inside a car that was stolen Wednesday night just after 10:30 p.m. at a gas station. One witness tells police about seeing the car thief and the owner fighting at the station, then...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI

