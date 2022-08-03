Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville after peaceful negotiations

Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.

ALBERTVILLE, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO