Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville after peaceful negotiations

Jackson County man charged with murder in stabbing
A Flat Rock man is facing a murder charge after an early morning stabbing in Jackson County.
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
weisradio.com
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police searching for man accused of cutting homeowners after they found him in closet
Two people have been taken to the hospital after Huntsville police say a man jumped out of their closet and cut them. The Huntsville Police Department said homeowners called them to the 6,600 block of Steeplechase Drive about 1:07 p.m. Friday. The homeowners discovered a man hiding inside a closet...
iheart.com
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
WAFF
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
Elkmont woman sentenced to 63 years for father’s murder
Angela Joy Vest, convicted of murdering her father in 2020, has been sentenced to 63 years in prison.
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
WAFF
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
WAFF
Person transported to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a wreck on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, the person was injured in a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash southbound on Memorial Parkway just south of Bob Wallace Avenue.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe
UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
WAAY-TV
Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility
Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
