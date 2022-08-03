Police: Man, woman open fire on SEPTA station stairwell from van, lead police on chase

Read on www.fox29.com
Police: Driver followed into Philadelphia parking lot, shot to death by gunman in another car
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a driver was killed after being followed into a parking lot by a gunman in another vehicle Friday afternoon in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Elmwood Street just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police...
2 men shot while filling tire with air at East Oak Lane gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot while attempting to put air in a tire at an East Oak Lane gas station. Officers responded to the 400 block of West Cheltenham Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls. When police arrived...
Argument may have led to deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Police
Philly Homicide Investigation: Witnesses tell police they heard an argument just prior to the shots being fired.
Man shot in the head, crashed into a building in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing man in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Gillingham Street around 9:43 pm Wednesday. According to police, a 25-year-old man inside a 2011 Nissan Altima crashed into an unoccupied building....
Man shot while walking with teenage son, dog in North Philadelphia
A 35-year-old man is in stable condition after police say he was shot while walking his dog near his home with his teenage son. Investigators say it is unclear whether or not he was the intended target or hit by stray gunfire.
15-year-old boy injured in North Philadelphia shooting, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A teenager has been injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to officials. Police were called to the 2300 block of North Cleveland Street Friday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired. A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the...
Philadelphia police seek woman suspected in double shooting; victim's family pleads for justice
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman suspected in a double shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old woman in North Philadelphia. Officials say 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson is the suspect in an attempted murder of a man and the woman July 31st, on...
Alleged Robber Hits 2 Different TD Banks In Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
Suspect identified in North Philly double shooting; victim's mother speaks out
Police say the woman who was injured in this shooting was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Germantown man shot multiple times in the head on Zeralda Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was fatally shot in his neighborhood Wednesday evening in Philadelphia’s Germantown section. The incident happen on the 200 block of Zeralda Street around 6:48 pm. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head outside on the street. He was taken...
Woman arrested after barricading inside Somers Point hotel
A woman is jailed after barricading herself inside a Somers Point hotel for nearly eight hours. The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office was trying to evict Shiryle Seyler when she tried to pour bleach on the officers and attempted to take one officer’s baton, according to the report. The...
Police search for woman abducted by murder suspect in Chester, Delaware County
"This is very serious, it's nothing to joke around about. We are very concerned for her," said Chester City Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky.
Police Officials Discover Man’s Body In Schuylkill River Near Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police officials pulled a man’s body from the Schuylkill River near the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood on Friday morning, according to fire radio. The body was discovered near the 1600 block of Schuylkill Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. The man was in his 40s. Police are investigating the incident.
Man found dead behind wheel of crashed car in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say the driver of a car found smashed into a pole was shot to death by a passenger who fled the scene. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Streets around 10 p.m. for reports of a crash and gunshots.
Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers
Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
1 dead, 1 injured in Kensington shootout that happened near elementary school, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead and another is injured after police believe a shootout erupted Wednesday night near a Philadelphia elementary school and playground. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Rorer Street for reports of a shooting. Police found two men suffering...
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say an intruder opened fire inside his family home as they slept Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old was found heavily bleeding in his bed when police responded to a house on the 800 block of North 43rd Street around 2 a.m.
