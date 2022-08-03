Police: Man, woman open fire on SEPTA station stairwell from van, lead police on chase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say it appears the same bank robber hit two TD Banks Friday morning in Philadelphia and got cash at one. Police say at 8:34 a.m., the robber went into the TD bank at Broad and Sansom Streets. He passed a note demanding cash and took off with an unknown amount. Less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., a man with a similar description and a demand note tried to rob the TD Bank at 37th and Walnut Streets. Nothing was taken in that case.

