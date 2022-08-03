ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Attorney General Frosh announces formation of nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

By Chris Montcalmo
Nottingham MD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nottingham MD

Maryland has 3rd-best early education system in America, per WalletHub study

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has the third-best early education system in the U.S., according to a new study by WalletHub. With pre-K enrollment dropping by nearly 300,000 students last year, which hurt educational progress and increased inequality, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Tornadic waterspout rips through Smith Island [VIDEO]

SMITH ISLAND, MD—A waterspout ran aground during Thursday evening’s severe storms in Maryland, injuring at least one person. Video shared on social media shows the waterspout moving along the water on Smith Island, then continuing onto land, causing significant damage, according to Governor Larry Hogan. “Somerset County is...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy