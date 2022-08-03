Attorney General Frosh announces formation of nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has the third-best early education system in the U.S., according to a new study by WalletHub. With pre-K enrollment dropping by nearly 300,000 students last year, which hurt educational progress and increased inequality, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems.

