Attorney General Frosh announces formation of nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force

Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan, federal officials announce $22.9 million grant to expand Maryland’s offshore wind workforce
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week joined federal officials at Tradepoint Atlantic to announce the awarding of a $22.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant for the Maryland Department of Labor to implement a new apprenticeship model to support the region’s growing offshore wind industry. Maryland’s...
Nottingham MD
Maryland has 3rd-best early education system in America, per WalletHub study
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has the third-best early education system in the U.S., according to a new study by WalletHub. With pre-K enrollment dropping by nearly 300,000 students last year, which hurt educational progress and increased inequality, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems.
Nottingham MD
Tornadic waterspout rips through Smith Island [VIDEO]
SMITH ISLAND, MD—A waterspout ran aground during Thursday evening’s severe storms in Maryland, injuring at least one person. Video shared on social media shows the waterspout moving along the water on Smith Island, then continuing onto land, causing significant damage, according to Governor Larry Hogan. “Somerset County is...
