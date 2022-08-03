ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Overnight#How High#High Pressure#Eastern New Mexico#Mph
abc7amarillo.com

Xeriscape your yard with these design tips

Using as little water as possible has become a necessity of life in Texas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a beautiful garden. With xeriscaping — water-efficient gardening — you can create a colorful garden you and your family will love. “Do not be misled...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico

Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox26houston.com

Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo woman named to state commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales. During the month of...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy