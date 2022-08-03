Read on abc7amarillo.com
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
cw39.com
Here’s how bad Texas’ next winter will be according to the Farmers’ Almanac
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may still be summer, but it’s never a bad thing to prepare early for the winter. Every year for more than 200 years, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended weather forecast for people to plan ahead and this year they are releasing their predictions a little early.
KVUE
Crews responding to multiple wildfires across Central Texas
Wildfires are burning across Texas. More than 1,000 acres have been burned across three separate wildfires in Central Texas this week alone.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
Enchanted Rock to reopen, Pedernales Falls State Park remains closed due to nearby wildfires
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area said it is reopening Thursday after being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
abc7amarillo.com
Xeriscape your yard with these design tips
Using as little water as possible has become a necessity of life in Texas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a beautiful garden. With xeriscaping — water-efficient gardening — you can create a colorful garden you and your family will love. “Do not be misled...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
abc7amarillo.com
Panhandle Runs on Water: Moore County hosts disposal event with Texas Ag Commissioner
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One of the biggest risks to groundwater is pesticides and chemicals. To help protect the groundwater supply in Moore County the Texas Department of Agriculture hosted a disposal event. In this week’s Panhandle Runs on Water, ABC 7 News looks at how collecting and...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
KHOU
Goat rancher needs help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire in Central Texas
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
fox26houston.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Amarillo woman named to state commission
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo woman to serve on the OneStar National Service Commission. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Verlene Dickson, the director of the Veteran Resource Center, a division of Family Support Services, was appointed to the […]
abc7amarillo.com
New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales. During the month of...
