Benefit dinner in support of injured New Roads police officer set for Wednesday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting on Bradley St. charged with 2nd Degree Murder
Man rushed to hospital after shooting on Mississippi Street
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Home being remodeled on Progress Road catches fire, officials investigating
BRPD identifies local man killed in late night shooting on Dutton Ave.
Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man caught dumping trash in Vermilion River; people want him identified
Murder suspect booked into jail after high-speed chase near Mid City Thursday
Baton Rouge to be designed as Purple Heart City
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun went off during fight between workers at Walmart in Baker
BRPD search for missing woman with disabilities
House fire leaves 1 dead in Donaldsonville
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Subject in Connection with Multiple Vehicle Burglaries
Ice cream truck, student checkups available at BRG back-to-school bash
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Fatal Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
Police: After picking fight at Tigerland bar, Port Allen officer allegedly followed victims home
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0