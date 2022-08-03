Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to co-host 56th Annual CMA Awards

Read on www.koxe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Behind the Scenes of CMA Fest With Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and More (Exclusive)
Get ready to go backstage with Nashville's brightest stars. Only ET was behind the scenes with Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and more for CMA Fest. The three-hour special airs Wednesday, Aug. 3 on ABC, with real-life pals and musical collaborators Dierks Bentley and Elle King teaming up to co-host.
Luke Bryan Slips & Falls During Concert But Keeps Performing Like A Champ: Watch
Luke Bryan took a tumble on stage during his Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 9, but he didn’t stop the show whatsoever. A fan took a video of the 45-year-old falling as he was singing “That’s My Kind Of Night.” The country singer slipped and fell to the ground, but he didn’t miss a beat.
Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat
Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Joy’ of Singing With Barbara Mandrell at Her 50th Opry Anniversary
Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry this weekend to honor Barbara Mandrell. The latter celebrated the 50th anniversary of her membership in the Opry. Several folks joined in singing Barbara Mandrell’s songs. Check out a photo of Carrie Underwood with the legend below. “Last night, I had...
‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Announces Major Career Move
Lauren Alaina announced her presence to the music world during the tenth season of American Idol. After it was all said and done, Alaina came in second. However, her performance on the show was enough to land her a recording contract with Mercury Records/Universal Music Group Nashville. Since then, the Georgia native has released three studio albums and has landed as many singles on the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
Kenny Chesney Issues Statement After Fan Falls To Her Death At Denver Stadium Show: “I Was Devastated”
Tragedy stuck the Kenny Chesney show at Mile High. According to the Denver Post, a woman tragically fell to her death at Kenny Chesney’s Here & Now Tour stop in Denver this past weekend. The woman was reportedly sitting on a railing of an escalator at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High, when she fell over the edge.
Dan + Shay Nearly Chose a Totally Different Name for Themselves
Dan + Shay weren't originally Dan + Shay. Sure, they were always Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, but the singers reveal that folders holding their early demos came with a different vision. The pair wanted to pay tribute to one of their favorite artists and influences: Tim McGraw. Fate —...
‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Throws It Back To His Duet With Luke Bryan
Willie Robertson is a famed outdoorsman, TV star, businessman, and country music singer, too apparently! Years ago, the Duck Dynasty star had a hilarious duet moment with country music superstar Luke Bryan, while hanging out with the Buck Commander team. It’s a classic number, to say the least as he...
‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Reveals 30-Song Set List Featuring Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More
The Country Music Association revealed the set list for its CMA Fest TV special, which will air on ABC on Aug. 3. Hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, the TV special was filmed at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during the 49th CMA Fest on June 9-12. The upcoming CMA...
American Idol: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Returning as Judges, Along With Host Ryan Seacrest
Click here to read the full article. American Idol is handing another golden ticket to its judging panel: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all return as judges for the upcoming season on ABC, TVLine has learned. Host Ryan Seacrest will also return for his 21st (!) season as emcee. Season 21 of the veteran singing competition — its sixth season on ABC, following a very successful run on Fox — will debut this spring; no premiere date has been set. Auditions will kick off next Wednesday, Aug. 3, with events in all 50 states searching for America’s next...
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
Vince Gill to be Honored with New Special, CMT Giants: Vince Gill
Vince Gill may have canceled a few shows last month after wife Amy Grant's bicycle accident, but the music is continuing now for the country icon. And it's continuing in a big way. CMT announced Friday that they will celebrate the "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" singer with a brand-new 90 minute special, CMT Giants: Vince Gill, set to air September 19, exclusively on CMT.
Top 40 Country Songs for August 2022
A familiar face returns to No. 1 on the Top 40 Country Songs list for August 2022, while one of the decade's most reliable hitmakers checks in at No. 2 with what is arguably his best song to date. Artists behind the Top 10 songs are a brawny bunch this...
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
Star-studded special to celebrate Vince Gill's career
Many of your favorite artists are joining forces to celebrate country music sensation Vince Gill.
Luke Bryan Promises Some Major Peyton Manning ‘Roasting’ at CMA Awards
Is there anyone in country music with the charm of Luke Bryan? He’s going to be teaming up with Peyton Manning at the CMA Awards in November. When you think of the funny guys of the industry, Bryan is up there for all the pranks he does on his own family and all the jokes he’s fine to be the butt of if it makes other people laugh. He’s a funny dude!
'AGT' Golden Buzzer Chapel Hart Gets A Spot On Darius Rucker's New Album
Chapel Hart has been getting nothing but support from the Country music community after they snagged a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent" ... and they're already lined up to be on Darius Rucker's next album. We spoke with bandmates Trea Swindle, Danica Hart, and Devynn Hart and they told...
