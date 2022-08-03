Footage Shows Arsenal Club Photographer Giving Spine-Tingling Team Talk Before North London Derby

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
RELATED PEOPLE
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
GOLD・
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gary Neville Says Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Gary Neville believes Manchester United show allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club this summer. Speculation surrounding the striker's future has dominated United's pre-season preparations since the Portuguese superstar handed in a shock transfer request last month. After missing the pre-season tours of Thailand and Australia, Ronaldo played his first...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Chelsea Fan Shocked After Buying Shirt With ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ On The Back
A Chelsea fan was shocked to see the new home shirt he bought had ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ written on the back when it arrived. The fan, Mason, was hoping to get Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling's name and number on the back of his brand new shirt. However, it didn't turn up how he wanted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gary Neville Says Harry Kane Will Outscore Manchester City's Erling Haaland Next Season
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has tipped Harry Kane to outscore new Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace
LONDON — (AP) — Arsenal's newcomers made an immediate impact as they opened the English Premier League by beating host Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set up the opening goal in the first half while striker Gabriel Jesus created a number of chances and defender William Saliba put in a near-flawless performance in his first start for Arsenal.
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
Pundit claims he has learnt "one thing" about Jurgen Klopp's side following Man City win
Pundit Ally McCoist has stated he believes Jurgen Klopp's side will get over the loss of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich "pretty quickly". Speaking to TalkSPORT, following Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield win over Manchester City last weekend, McCoist said:. “I think the one thing from the weekend that we...
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal LIVE RESULT: Martinelli and Guehi own goal sees Gunners ease to win – Premier League reaction
ARSENAL are have secured a crucial opening day win at Crystal Palace. Gabriel Martinelli gave them the lead in the first half as he finished off a clever corner routine which saw an unmarked Oleksandr Zinchenko bag an assist. And Bukayo Saka's cross deflected off the unfortunate Marc Guehi to...
Rio Ferdinand Takes A Lie Detector Test That Confirms He Feels Arsenal Are Currently Ahead Of Manchester United
Rivalry would be a light way of describing the relationship between Manchester United and Arsenal, and Rio Ferdinand played in some huge clashes between the two sides during his playing career. For many years in the Premier League, the two went to war every single time that they were on...
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal youngsters for showing plenty of grit as they 'suffered' in 2-0 win at Crystal Palace... but Gunners boss challenges his stars to make 'quite a few' improvements as they 'should have scored MORE'
Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal’s grit after they began the Premier League season with an impressive victory at Crystal Palace on Friday. Gabriel Martinelli scored the opener at Selhurst Park before a late own goal from Marc Guehi secured Arsenal three points – and ensured they avoided a repeat of last season, when an opening-night defeat by Brentford put them on course for their worst start in 67 years.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0