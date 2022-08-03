"Welcome To The Premier League" - Sergio Agüero Provides Honest Verdict On Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez's Man City Debuts

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jamie Vardy lined up as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, Sergino Dest contact made
MANCHESTER UNITED are looking at replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. Boss Erik ten Hag says it was "unacceptable" for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano. The wantaway Portuguese superstar made his first appearance of Manchester United’s pre season but...
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
‘Rival clubs, Erik ten Hag, Man Utd squad… no one wants him’ – Carragher slams Cristiano Ronaldo for forcing transfer
JAMIE CARRAGHER has torn into wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo saying NONE of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United or rival clubs want him. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, has publicly stated his desire to quit Old Trafford this summer, just one year after his return from Juventus. Agent Jorge Mendes has...
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
Chelsea Fan Shocked After Buying Shirt With ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ On The Back
A Chelsea fan was shocked to see the new home shirt he bought had ‘Sterling - Pre Order’ written on the back when it arrived. The fan, Mason, was hoping to get Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling's name and number on the back of his brand new shirt. However, it didn't turn up how he wanted.
Formula 1: Ferrari situation gets worse with latest update
Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix disaster leaves them with little hope of ending their long Formula 1 driver and constructor world championship droughts. Following a French Grand Prix they should have won, Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring was supposed to be Ferrari’s bounce-back race, one in which they closed the 82-point gap to Red Bull in the Formula 1 constructor standings and one in which Charles Leclerc closed the 63-point gap to Max Verstappen in the driver standings.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
MLS・
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
Report: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Chelsea have finally gotten the Marc Cucurella deal over the line, and the club have announced the players signing after he completed his medical tests yesterday. Cucurella is now a Chelsea player, and will be playing his football at Stamford Bridge next season.
Who is the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton today?
This weekend marks the start of a new Premier League season, and both Spurs and Southampton will be looking to kick off their respective campaigns with three points. The Saints are going into their fourth full season under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl and the German boss will be hoping he can guide his side to their first top half finish since 2017.
Brendan Rodgers confirms why Leicester City rejected Chelsea bid for Wesley Fofana
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed why his club rejected Chelsea’s first bid for Wesley Fofana. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues seek defensive reinforcements. Despite the signings of Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Tuchel is...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0