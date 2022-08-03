Sunny This Weekend – Our weekend picks to enjoy August 4-8! Celebrate 35 years of The Dublin Irish Festival – an annual celebration of all things Irish this weekend, August 5–7 at Coffman Park. The first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet. More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend. There is something for everyone with seven stages, 65 acts, more than 535 performers, and great food. Irish attitude is all you need to experience the Dublin Irish Festival. Buy tickets and find more festival information at DublinIrishFestival.org.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO