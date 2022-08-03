Read on sunny95.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 4-7
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival and the Dublin Irish Festival to Pelotonia, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6 Celebrating 56 years, the festival has live entertainment, vendors and more. Huber Park – 1640 Davidson Dr. Details. Times vary. Grove City Food […]
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Sparking ‘hazardous’ power line leaves Columbus resident frustrated with AEP Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood says she spent nearly a month fighting to get AEP Ohio to replace a dangerous power line, but the company has a different account of what happened. Hilltop resident Sarah Bidwell said she first noticed issues with a power line over her backyard and alley […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sunny95.com
Sunny This Weekend: August 4-8
Sunny This Weekend – Our weekend picks to enjoy August 4-8! Celebrate 35 years of The Dublin Irish Festival – an annual celebration of all things Irish this weekend, August 5–7 at Coffman Park. The first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet. More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend. There is something for everyone with seven stages, 65 acts, more than 535 performers, and great food. Irish attitude is all you need to experience the Dublin Irish Festival. Buy tickets and find more festival information at DublinIrishFestival.org.
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a car with its front end smashed […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Cincinnati CityBeat
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Ohio with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
delawareohiohistory.org
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town
The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
cwcolumbus.com
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
spectrumnews1.com
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
School safety inspections found problems inside 32 Columbus City Schools; some work took weeks to fix or went unrepaired
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lead-based paint chips peeling from the ceiling. Loose bricks on an exterior wall of an elementary school. Stairs missing safety tread. These are just a few of the problems that health and safety inspectors found inside Columbus City Schools within the past school year. Months before...
Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. 2022 Ohio State Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. ...
Gahanna woman reported missing by police for second time in 24 hours
GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a woman who has been reported missing for the second time in 24 hours. Darlene St Louis, 77, was reported missing Tuesday after leaving her home on Oberlin Street around 11 a.m. Police said St Louis was found...
Comments / 0