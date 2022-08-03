ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 4-7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From the Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival and the Dublin Irish Festival to Pelotonia, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Reynoldsburg Tomato Festival: Aug. 4-6 Celebrating 56 years, the festival has live entertainment, vendors and more. Huber Park – 1640 Davidson Dr. Details. Times vary.  Grove City Food […]
For sale: Historic home near Intel’s Ohio site for $850,000

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Colonnades lead from a four-car garage to this eleven bedroom mansion built by the storied Weiant family — complete with pocket doors, mahogany floors and a private tunnel to escape into the gardens. There are only two stoplights between the house on Marne Road before the streets turn into a freeway […]
Man dead in crash on I-71 in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that restricted traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Delaware County. The crash is now cleared. William R. Tucker, 48, was driving a 2007 Mack Truck southbound on I-71 when he veered off the right side of the road, hitting […]
Sunny This Weekend: August 4-8

Sunny This Weekend – Our weekend picks to enjoy August 4-8! Celebrate 35 years of The Dublin Irish Festival – an annual celebration of all things Irish this weekend, August 5–7 at Coffman Park. The first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet. More than 100,000 guests are expected to attend. There is something for everyone with seven stages, 65 acts, more than 535 performers, and great food. Irish attitude is all you need to experience the Dublin Irish Festival. Buy tickets and find more festival information at DublinIrishFestival.org.
Pedestrian killed on I-270 near Grove City identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was struck and killed while apparently walking on Interstate 270 near Grove City has been identified. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Michelle Sauer, a 50-year-old from Ashville, on Friday. The sheriff’s office reported that Sauer was in one of the lanes of I-270 East […]
I-670 East reopens beyond Downtown after accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 were closed coming out of Downtown for about two hours Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a mowing tractor. Columbus police reported a tractor was mowing in the area and involved in the crash. Traffic cameras showed a car with its front end smashed […]
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
The Kilbourne Project: Revitalizing a Delaware County Town

The Kilbourne Project: The Four Families that are Revitalizing an Entire Town. Have you and your friends ever talked about buying a big piece of land and building houses near each other? For college friends Garrett Gandee, Nate Hatfield, and Aaron Heydinger that idea became their reality. But they didn’t stop with just buying land for their homes; they teamed up with another local business owner, Josh Scheutzow of A Carpenter’s Son, and together the four purchased most of a town in disrepair with plans to restore and revitalize it.
All Ohio Balloon Festival returns, benefits local nonprofits

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A high-flying festival will soon be hovering over the Buckeye State on a mission to give back to Ohioans in need. The All Ohio Balloon Festival returns to Marysville Aug. 5-7. Around 20 hot air balloons will be on display, including the Darth Vader and Yoda balloons from Belgium. There will also be an opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon, as well as take flight in helicopters and biplane rides.
Ohio State football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Ohio State this year in the Big Ten picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Ohio State football schedule for the Buckeyes' 2022 season. 2022 Ohio State Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame Week 2, Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State Week 3, Sept. ...
