Milwaukee, WI

Some Milwaukee-area restaurants are keeping halal items on the menu after restaurant week ends

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee area's first Halal Restaurant Week was so successful that some restaurants have added halal menu items permanently or expanded their offerings.

"To me, it's just like a no-brainer," said Stelio Kalkounos, managing partner of Five O'Clock Steakhouse on Milwaukee's west side.

The increased sales and exposure during the week opened restaurateurs' eyes to a market they could be serving.

Halal refers mainly to Muslim dietary laws and foods permissible for Muslims to eat. Primarily, meats have been processed humanely.

An increasing number of Middle Eastern, Indian and other Asian restaurants already served halal menu items in and around Milwaukee, but the idea behind Halal Restaurant Week was to diversify the cuisines available to Muslim diners, organizer Bushra Zaibak said.

Eighteen restaurants took part in the event in July, and more than half decided to offer halal menu items permanently. Some are serving halal items certain days of the week; others, full time.

According to the restaurant week's Facebook page , restaurant week customers came from as far as Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois. From Wisconsin, diners from Appleton and Madison made the trek to the Milwaukee area.

Some restaurants' tables were booked solid, Zaibak said, and some broke sales records.

"We were so busy, we ran out of food two days," said Vita Fugarino, owner of Cuppa Tosa on Wauwatosa's west side.

When she opened her cafe in September 2020, in the thick of the pandemic, the notion to include halal foods hadn't occurred to Fugarino.

"That was not something on my radar," she said.

That winter, one of her customers — Zaibak — expressed interest in having halal meat for the cafe's chicken sandwiches.

Halal chicken became an option at the cafe, in the way gluten-free bread was. Now, after the restaurant week, all chicken served at the cafe is halal, and halal turkey bacon is to join the menu in a few weeks.

Cuppa Tosa, at the northeast corner of Highway 100 and Blue Mound Road, is near medical offices and industrial and office parks. "I think we've got a pretty good-sized Islamic community in this area," Fugarino said.

She's still seeing new customers every week since the event, she said.

Fugarino observed that Cuppa Tosa has gluten-free bread and vegetarian items, with more vegan options coming.

"Why wouldn't I want to incorporate the halal in the menu? We're here for the community, so why not?" she said.

At Five O'Clock Steakhouse, guest counts were up 20% to 30% from a typical July during Halal Restaurant Week. "And that's primarily supporters of halal week," Kalkounos said.

The steakhouse already had been receiving calls from potential customers for some time, asking whether it served beef from Creekstone Farms. Kalkounos was puzzled at first. "Why were they asking about Creekstone?" he wondered. He learned it's because those products were halal.

"I think it reflects the growing Muslim population," he said.

Creekstone meats were readily available from the restaurant's vendor, as were DemKota Ranch filets, also halal. So, in the steakhouse's case, it was already preparing halal steaks when Zaibak asked whether Five O'Clock would participate in Halal Restaurant Week.

The restaurant recently had acquired new grills for a broiler on which no pork had ever been prepared (Muslim dietary laws forbid pork). Kalkounos was considering how best to market the halal meats and grills when Zaibak called.

"The planets aligned," he said.

Serving halal menu items

These restaurants are serving halal options full time:

Zaibak, the week's organizer, said she's planning to hold Halal Restaurant Week again next year during the second week in July.

Contact Carol at carol.deptolla@jrn.com or (414) 224-2841, or through the Journal Sentinel Food & Home page on Facebook . Follow her on Twitter at @mkediner or Instagram at @mke_diner .

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Some Milwaukee-area restaurants are keeping halal items on the menu after restaurant week ends

