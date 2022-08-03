ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, TX

63-Year-Old Marvin Rose Killed, 3 Others Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident in Selma (Selma, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

Nationwide Report

The Selma Police Department reported that 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured after a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning.

The fatal accident was reported to have taken place on the I-35 [..]

