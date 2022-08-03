ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers new return specialist trades fried chicken for football — for now

By Varun Shankar
Raleigh News & Observer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo

SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Four teams across the CSRA compete in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Team Georgia (10U) fell to Florida, but due to a bye in the championship series the team finished tied with Team South Carolina as runner-ups. “Our team worked through all kinds of adversity to achieve great things in this tournament and we are extremely proud of the resilience and effort this team put in,” said Head Coach Kristin Martin.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Tanner Ingle becomes an 'old head'

NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Thursday morning newsstand...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Outsiders#Fried Chicken#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
Greenville News

How Fountain Inn is preparing for its inaugural SCHSL football season

FOUNTAIN INN — A little less than three weeks is all the time that separates Fountain Inn from the first snap of the program's inaugural football season. A new coach, a young team and a first season that places the Fury in a region with perennial powerhouse Wren, state title contender Powdersville and a litany of other programs whose history is much greater than the sum of Fountain Inn's existence.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy