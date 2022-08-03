Carolina Panthers new return specialist trades fried chicken for football — for now

Read on www.newsobserver.com
College Football World Reacts To The Costco Photo
SEC fans are so passionate about college football that one school is selling tickets at a local Costco. And no, we're not kidding. On Wednesday night, Scott Eisberg of WCIV posted a photo from a Costco in Charleston, South Carolina on his Twitter account. The picture that Eisberg shared immediately...
‘He should be here.’ West Charlotte High parents call for suspended football coach’s return
Lions head coach Sam Greiner has been absent since July 26 as CMS investigates allegations of recruiting violations and player mistreatment.
Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms. The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”
Panthers rookie Ikem Ekwonu won't be given starting LT job
The Carolina Panthers may have drafted Ikem Ekwonu with the hopes of him becoming the franchise left tackle they’ve so desperately lacked. But that doesn’t mean they’re just going to give him the gig. Head coach Matt Rhule said as much down in Spartanburg, S.C. as the...
Head football coach at new CMS high school shares goals as season nears
CHARLOTTE — Aug. 5 is the last Friday without high school football in the Carolinas until December. Jonathan Simmons is the head coach at the newly-opened Palisades High School in Steele Creek. He told Channel 9 he wants to start the season on the right foot. Simmons is one...
WRDW-TV
Four teams across the CSRA compete in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Team Georgia (10U) fell to Florida, but due to a bye in the championship series the team finished tied with Team South Carolina as runner-ups. “Our team worked through all kinds of adversity to achieve great things in this tournament and we are extremely proud of the resilience and effort this team put in,” said Head Coach Kristin Martin.
NCAA women's basketball final games to be held in North Carolina, Seattle
The NCAA Tournament for women’s basketball is going to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year with eight teams apiece playing in Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina. Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games March 24 and two more on March 25. Each site...
NC State Newsstand: Tanner Ingle becomes an 'old head'
NC State’s 2022 football season is here, and there will be no shortage of news for the rest of the year. Our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before. The Wolfpacker’s Thursday morning newsstand...
5th ranked women's basketball recruit for 2024 plays high school ball in Sanford
For Sarah Strong, basketball is in her blood.
AOL Corp
David Tepper’s promises to Charlotte: Those he kept and those left unfulfilled
Eastland Mall decision makes Charlotte wonder again: What’s going on at Tepper Sports?. David Tepper’s purchase of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 ushered in a new Charlotte sports era, one that has seen the addition of a Major League Soccer team and venue upgrades at Bank of America Stadium.
How Fountain Inn is preparing for its inaugural SCHSL football season
FOUNTAIN INN — A little less than three weeks is all the time that separates Fountain Inn from the first snap of the program's inaugural football season. A new coach, a young team and a first season that places the Fury in a region with perennial powerhouse Wren, state title contender Powdersville and a litany of other programs whose history is much greater than the sum of Fountain Inn's existence.
