Carolina Panthers new return specialist trades fried chicken for football — for now

FOUNTAIN INN — A little less than three weeks is all the time that separates Fountain Inn from the first snap of the program's inaugural football season. A new coach, a young team and a first season that places the Fury in a region with perennial powerhouse Wren, state title contender Powdersville and a litany of other programs whose history is much greater than the sum of Fountain Inn's existence.

FOUNTAIN INN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO