Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers new return specialist trades fried chicken for football — for now

By Varun Shankar
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Andre Roberts finished a round of golf with his college quarterback, Duran Lawson, and the two relaxed in Lawson’s house Haymarket, Virginia.

The two searched for a place to eat, with Lawson listing off restaurants until Roberts heard Zaxbys and instantly made the choice. After eating, the then-Commanders wide receiver remarked on the lack of chicken fast-food places in Virginia and broached the idea of entering the market.

Lawson reached out to their former offensive coordinator at The Citadel, Toby Strange, who’d left to open a string of Zaxbys locations. After that conversation, the two partnered up and opened a Zaxbys in Virginia in 2019.

Three years later, they now own five locations. Three are in North Carolina, the same state where Roberts now plays for the Carolina Panthers.

“Our goal was always to make it successful regardless,” Roberts said. “We knew the brand, we know what kind of food they have, we love the food.”

Comfort food

Zaxbys played a part in Roberts’ life from a young age. He recalled going to one just five minutes away from his house as a teenager in Columbia, South Carolina. Roberts appreciates how the franchise treats their employees and how they see food, he said.

“I love the franchise, I’m from South Carolina … it was pretty much what I wanted,” he said. “The way they’re trying to expand is in line with what I like.”

Lawson and Roberts’ expansion came in 2021. The success of their first store had emboldened them and led the two to the same conclusion: It was time for acquisitions.

The two have known each other since high school in South Carolina, when they played against each other. Lawson, who’s two years older, hosted Roberts during his recruiting visit to The Citadel. The two ate with coaches and went to a party at the College of Charleston, the former quarterback said.

“He always took care of me, he was always there for support,” Roberts said of Lawson. “When I had a chance to partner with someone I knew that I trusted … it just worked. He’s like a brother to me, so it was easy for us to do that.”

That chemistry may have played a part in their college success. Roberts became a three-time All Southern Conference selection at The Citadel, setting single-season school records for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

He also returned punts and kicks, ending his career as the program’s all-time punt return yards leader. That’s a key part of the role he’ll play with the Panthers after signing a one-year deal for $1.75 million in May.

Special acquisition

Roberts ranked No. 2 in the NFL last year in total kick return yards for the Chargers, including a 101-yard touchdown return against the Denver Broncos. He also ranked No. 21 in yards per punt return.

Since 2010, Roberts leads the NFL in combined kickoff and punt return yards with 8,578.

While he hasn’t entirely shed his title as a wide receiver, even Roberts acknowledged that at this point in his career he’s more of a returner.

“Andre is a veteran player … we know what he can do,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said early in training camp.

The Panthers overhauled their special teams unit with the addition of Roberts and punter Johnny Hekker as they try to improve a special teams unit that ranked No. 24 in the NFL a year ago in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings.

The team also hired Chris Tabor, who most recently coached with the Bears, as their new special teams coordinator. The 51-year-old carries the respect of his colleagues, with one AFC Scout telling The Observer that he’s “one of the best special teams coaches in the league.”

Roberts, 34, will undoubtedly play a key role in improving that figure, meaning that he can’t enjoy his eatery’s delights.

“Can’t stay on the fried chicken too much right now, but once I get done playing I’ll be getting as much fried chicken as I can,” he said.

