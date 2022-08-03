No injuries after fire at abandoned home in Suffolk

Read on www.wavy.com
Man injured in carjacking on Green Street in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department says officers responded to a call of a carjacking around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Green Street.
Teen cyclist improving after being struck by a car in Suffolk
13-year-old Elijah Keyes was struck by a car Wednesday evening. He went to the hospital with critical injuries.
Hampton woman's body found near road in Hanover County
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has now positively identified the body of the woman as 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King, from Hampton.
Hampton woman identified as body found on side of road in Hanover; death ruled as homicide
Authorities have identified the body found in Hanover County in July as of a 20-year-old woman from Hampton.
Mobile home catches fire in Smithfield
A mobile home in Smithfield caught fire early Thursday morning.
Deputies ID young woman found dead in Hanover
Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the body found off Winns Church Road on Thursday, July 21 is that of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King.
Police chase in Suffolk ends in Gates County, NC
SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly led Suffolk police on a chase across state lines into North Carolina, the Suffolk Police Department said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 3, Suffolk police said a call came in of a reckless driver in the 1100 block of Carolina Road. Officers located the driver on Whaleyville Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.
Man arrested in connection to string of vehicle larcenies in Virginia Beach
According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway. This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larceny cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.
Deputy among 4 shot in Norfolk incident, Council to re-evaluate downtown establishments
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working towards recovery
10 On Your Side first told you about a Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job in an attempted carjacking in July on Springmeadow Blvd.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
Man arrested after VB ShotSpotter alerts police about shots fired Tuesday night
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue.
64-year-old man struck and killed by train in York County
According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, the call for the incident came in around 3:40 a.m. in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street.
Elizabeth City Police searching for missing 15-year-old juvenile
Investigators say they are looking for a 15-year-old Nigal Maurice Nelson, who was last seen on Friday, August 4 around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Parsonage St. in Elizabeth City, N.C.
York-Poquoson Deputies investigate death after man reportedly struck by train
York-Poquoson deputies and investigators responded to the railroad tracks in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street after receiving a call that a train had possibly struck something.
89-year-old Virginia woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
4 people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds from Portsmouth on Tuesday
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a boy to walk into the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to a tweet, it happened on Tuesday night at 10:57 p.m. The boy is receiving treatment, and he's expected to be okay. He's under...
Coleman Bridge issues cause headaches for drivers
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
