'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest
Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
Hazardous thunderstorms to rumble through Midwest
Thunderstorms with hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours rumbled through portions of the Midwest on the first day of August, and more of the same is expected through at least Wednesday night, AccuWeather meteorologists say. A line of thunderstorms barreled through central Indiana Monday morning. The storms unleashed strong...
Severe storms on tap for Midwest to start the week
Residents across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes have enjoyed calm and seasonable weather in recent days, with little in the way of extreme heat or widespread rainfall. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change of pace will be quick to arrive in much of the region, with thunderstorms and even some severe weather this week.
More rain in flooded areas, curfews imposed due to looting
Another round of storms hit flooded Appalachian mountain communities where more than 30 people were killed and search and rescue teams found more bodies on Monday. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for and the death toll of 30 will rise, said Gov. Andy Beshear, who noted that bodies which aren't yet part of the official death count have been recovered. More than 12,000 customers remained without power, many because their homes and businesses have been destroyed or aren’t fit for habitation. Shelters were housing at least 300 people.The floods were unleashed last week when between 8 and 10 1/2...
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
Agriculture Online
D4 exceptional drought in 3 of top 18 corn growing states
As August begins, more than 51% of the lower 48 states are suffering from drought. Of the top 18 corn growing states, D4 exceptional drought has been reported in three – Texas, Kansas, and Nebraska. Texas. The D4 regions in Texas expanded during the 7-day period ending August 2...
