ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ascension#Volunteer Firefighters#Louisiana Junior#Knights Of Columbus Award
Natchez Democrat

One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Crash at Roddy/Weber City intersection claims life of Gonzales man

On August 1, 2022, shortly after 5:30 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 50-year-old Chad Jones of Gonzales. The initial investigation revealed that Jones was driving a...
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
City
Darrow, LA
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bedridden homeowner found dead after Donaldsonville house fire

DONALDSONVILLE - Firefighters say a disabled homeowner who was confined to her living room died after her house caught fire last week. The flames were reported July 27 at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'Ville Circle. Once inside the house first responders found the body of a woman, believed to be the 65-year-old resident, the state fire marshal's office said at the time.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Photos from Ascension Republican Women’s July event

Sal Perricone, former FBI Special Agent, Federal Prosecutor, Adjunct Professor and author, addressed Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable on July 21st at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Pictured above (l-r): Rebecca Faulkner, Geri Teasley, Dr. Kathleen Harms, Sal Perricone, Christy Bourgeois, Rhonda Lamendola, and Aggie Canales. Below...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments

BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got heated in front of a WBRZ camera Thursday. It happened after a Justice of the Peace dismissed his eviction cases. It's not the first time 2 On Your Side has met with unhappy tenants at Tiger Park. One of those tenants says she and her two young children are living in rough, moldy conditions that aren't being addressed. Dynasty Materre says she withheld her July and August rent because her work orders were piling up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Superintendent touts AP Public Schools testing achievement

On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state!. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49% of our students achieved Mastery or Advanced,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD search for missing 47-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman with disabilities. Police said Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Maple Street wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Vigorous debate over proposed ban of Kratom sale/use in Ascension Parish

It is a rare occasion when the mere Introduction of Ordinances generates much in the way of public participation at a Ascension Parish Council meeting, particularly one conducted on the parish’s sparsely populated west bank. Thursday’s was certainly the exception as a few dozen individuals descended on Donaldsonville’s historic courthouse to express passionate opinions on the proposed ordinance “to regulate the sale and use of Kratom in the Parish of Ascension.” The proposed ordinance would criminalize the sale, purchase, consumption or possession of the controversial substance.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police

St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
PATTERSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy