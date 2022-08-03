Read on pelicanpostonline.com
School supplies, uniforms to be given out at community event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – District 5 Councilman Darryl Hurst and other local officials will host a back-to-school event Saturday. Back 2 School event organizers will give away free school supplies and uniforms. Families can also enjoy snowballs, inflatables, fishing, and basketball from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BREC’S North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
East Feliciana family thankful for Ascension firefighter’s actions
It’s a normal day in East Feliciana Parish, and Ascension Parish Volunteer Firefighter Christian Fetters is visiting a friend. During the visit they are feeding horses and livestock. During the outing they here what appears to be a crash involving a possible ATV vehicle. Ascension Volunteer Firefighter Fetters and...
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
Free haircuts, school uniforms to be given out in BR Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Metro Council District 5 is hosting a community event on August 7. Four barbershops will be giving free haircuts to students returning to school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3535 Riley Street. Backpacks and uniforms will also be handed out. The haircuts will be provided by House of Styles, Hip Hop Barbershop, Line 4 Line, and House of Cuts.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
Crash at Roddy/Weber City intersection claims life of Gonzales man
On August 1, 2022, shortly after 5:30 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 50-year-old Chad Jones of Gonzales. The initial investigation revealed that Jones was driving a...
Should Ascension Parish ban kratom? Several commenters weigh in during meeting
The introduction of an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of kratom drew several commenters, both for and against, to the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Aug. 4 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, kratom can be taken as a pill, crushed and...
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
Bedridden homeowner found dead after Donaldsonville house fire
DONALDSONVILLE - Firefighters say a disabled homeowner who was confined to her living room died after her house caught fire last week. The flames were reported July 27 at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'Ville Circle. Once inside the house first responders found the body of a woman, believed to be the 65-year-old resident, the state fire marshal's office said at the time.
Photos from Ascension Republican Women’s July event
Sal Perricone, former FBI Special Agent, Federal Prosecutor, Adjunct Professor and author, addressed Ascension Republican Women at the Ascension GOP Roundtable on July 21st at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Pictured above (l-r): Rebecca Faulkner, Geri Teasley, Dr. Kathleen Harms, Sal Perricone, Christy Bourgeois, Rhonda Lamendola, and Aggie Canales. Below...
Mayor Broome hosts a social event for teenagers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is collaborating with Healthy Blue, the Safety Place, and the Big Buddy Program to host the Total Teen Takeover on Friday, Aug. 5. This youth experience will offer positivity, empowerment, influencers, and a safe place for young adults. During the...
Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors
BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
MORE: Kids at center of shocking abuse case lived in dilapidated compound, raped by foster parent
BATON ROUGE – An alleged pedophile housed the foster children he is accused of molesting and raping in an older mobile home adjoining a crumbling raised house – held together with what appeared to be amateur remodeling work. Michael Hadden, 52, was arrested Thursday after complaints he raped...
Evictions dismissed; tenants say maintenance issues go unaddressed in Baton Rouge apartments
BATON ROUGE - A landlord in Tigerland got heated in front of a WBRZ camera Thursday. It happened after a Justice of the Peace dismissed his eviction cases. It's not the first time 2 On Your Side has met with unhappy tenants at Tiger Park. One of those tenants says she and her two young children are living in rough, moldy conditions that aren't being addressed. Dynasty Materre says she withheld her July and August rent because her work orders were piling up.
Superintendent touts AP Public Schools testing achievement
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state!. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49% of our students achieved Mastery or Advanced,...
BRPD search for missing 47-year-old woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 47-year-old woman with disabilities. Police said Colleen Burt, 47, was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:00 p.m. in the 4100 block of Maple Street wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.
Class begins next week, school systems rush to fill important positions
BATON ROUGE, La. - Time is running out for some school districts to fill staffing holes before classes starts next week. Nationwide, school systems are finding new strategies to recruit and keep existing employees. Jackie Tisdell says, the Ascension parish school board office is increasing efforts to get more people...
Vigorous debate over proposed ban of Kratom sale/use in Ascension Parish
It is a rare occasion when the mere Introduction of Ordinances generates much in the way of public participation at a Ascension Parish Council meeting, particularly one conducted on the parish’s sparsely populated west bank. Thursday’s was certainly the exception as a few dozen individuals descended on Donaldsonville’s historic courthouse to express passionate opinions on the proposed ordinance “to regulate the sale and use of Kratom in the Parish of Ascension.” The proposed ordinance would criminalize the sale, purchase, consumption or possession of the controversial substance.
Two drug arrests reported by deputies, Patterson police
St. Mary deputies and Patterson police made two arrests alleging drug possession Thursday, and arrested two more people for failing to appear to answer drug charges. Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and reports the following arrests:
