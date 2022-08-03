ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poseyville, IN

Inside North Posey's midnight football practice to start fresh with 'a whole new group'

By Anthony Kristensen, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago
POSEYVILLE, Ind. — This is a small, quiet town, especially at this hour. Most of the everyone-knows-everyone community has gone to bed, with only a few lights in passing homes to indicate otherwise.

As the calendar flipped to August at midnight, Monday was like most sleepy nights. But there were a few outliers down High School Road.

Just above the silhouetted trees and cornfields, a faint white glow could be seen in the distance, partnered by the humming of far-off music over the crickets’ chirps. At 12:01 a.m., North Posey High School football’s mandatory August workouts began with dynamic stretches while listening to "Midnight Rider" by The Allman Brothers Band.

Standing in the end zone opposite of the scoreboard, head coach Waylon Schenk observed the Vikings. He admittedly drank “a lot of coffee” before arriving.

“I’m gonna crash pretty hard,” he said, referencing he had to work at 7:30 as the school’s athletic director the next morning. “I may just sleep here.”

But why start at midnight?

“Feels like a whole new group, so we wanted to do something a little bit different,” Schenk said. “Parents were on board with it, kids were on board with it, and we thought, ‘Hey, IHSAA wants to start practicing on Monday, we’ll start practicing Monday at 12:01.”

High school football:Mapping out each week's must-see game in Southwest Indiana

“Honestly, it feels like the best practice right now,” running back Jed Galvin said, with Thin Lizzy’s "The Boys are Back in Town" playing over the speaker. “This is the best I’ve felt before. I don’t know why, but I guess it’s all adrenaline right now.”

Schenk said the summer practices had gone well to that point, which is important for these Vikings. North Posey returns just two seniors but brings experience with a young core that was part of the Pocket Athletic Conference Small School Division champions at 9-3 overall last year. It was their best season since 2012 — even though it ended with a heartbreaker.

“It was a good mix of a solid senior group and some good young talent,” Schenk said. “Hopefully we can carry that over to this year. We kind of set that expectation (that) we should be a team that competes for the title and we’ll see how this group does.”

Schenk was involved throughout the early-morning practice, jumping to each of the different groups and taking passes from his quarterbacks. One went a little over his head as he ran out.

“A fast guy probably catches that,” he said to them. “I’m old.”

The practice almost felt cinematic under the lights as the new-look quarterbacks tossed the ball down field with a perfect spiral while "La Grange" by ZZ Top played over the public address system.

There’s a new dynamic to North Posey this season on offense, particularly in the quarterback room. Liam Stone offers more of a dual-threat makeup than the Vikings have had in recent seasons while Galvin’s second year should come with growth after leading the team in rushing as a freshman.

Those two, paired with North Posey’s gradual improvement over the past three seasons, should make the Vikings an intriguing team to watch again in the PAC.

“It started (in the weight room) and just having the consistency, some continuity, the same coaching staff,” Schenk said. “These guys are used to us and they had success at the junior-high level and they expect to have success. It’s just kind of carried on from there.”

Last season’s 42-13 loss to Mater Dei in the sectional championship still hangs over the program. The Wildcats eventually fell in the Class 2A state title game, but North Posey was left with a sour taste in its mouth. What if the Vikings could've been the ones to string together a run to Lucas Oil Stadium?

North Posey vs. Mater Dei:Mason Wunderlich fires four TD passes, Wildcats beat Vikings in sectional final

They've focused throughout the offseason to purge that feeling.

“Everyone experienced the last season, how it ended. I think we’re ready to do better,” running back Jace Gauer said.

“We’re all expecting a different outcome this year. No one wants to end how it ended last year,” senior Reece Terhune said. “We want to win. No one wants the same outcome.”

All that starts with getting off on the right foot and being ready. Might as well start that process as early as possible.

“Let’s kick the season off the right way,” Schenk said. “Nothing like starting at 12:01.”

North Posey Vikings

Coach: Waylon Schenk (31-21 in sixth year at school; 59-45 in 11th year overall)

Last season: 9-3 (5-0 in Pocket Athletic Conference Small School Division)

Players to watch

Jed Galvin (RB/SS, So.), Liam Stone (QB/CB, Jr.), Jackson Graff (WR/CB, Jr.)

Games to watch

Aug. 19 at South Spencer: This will be the first test for the young Vikings, who have won the last 10 meetings in this series. “We’re fully focused on South Spencer, (the) opener,” Schenk said, “because we really don’t know what we got.”

Sept. 16 vs. Heritage Hills: One of North Posey’s two regular season losses last season, these should again be two of the better teams in the PAC. The Vikings have just one win in the previous nine meetings.

Oct. 7 vs. Mt. Vernon: The annual county rivalry should serve as another litmus test to see where the Vikings stand late in the season. North Posey has not beaten Mt. Vernon since 2017, though the two did not play in 2020.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

