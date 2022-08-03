Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'

Read on www.boxingscene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
Mike Tyson would KO sparring partners quickly so he could get home in time for Tom and Jerry, says ex-bodyguard
MIKE Tyson would destroy training partners in minutes not for pleasure - but to just get home quickly to watch TV. Tyson often turned a planned five-hour sparring session into less than 60 minutes of destruction because he was desperate to watch cartoons. That is the insight from Tyson’s confidante,...
Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77
It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win. Six months after...
Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?
Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym. The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year. Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BoxingNews24.com
Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!
Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?
One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall is 'underestimating' her and rivalry could set up rematch or trilogy
Claressa Shields says she "accepts but doesn't respect" the number of knockouts Savannah Marshall has in her career ahead of their historic showdown at the O2 Arena on September 10, live on Sky Sports. Marshall has stopped 10 of her 12 professional opponents, Shields has halted two of her 12...
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier: ‘Brutally attacked’ Colby Covington is ‘dealing with some serious injuries’
The timetable on a Colby Covington mixed martial arts (MMA) return remains cloudy after the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight champion recently won big in a poker tournament. Covington’s last Octagon appearance came in March 2022 opposite best friend-turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Securing a dominant five-round unanimous...
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney Implies That Ryan Garcia Is All Bark But No Bite
By Vince D’Writer: Boxing is an individual sport that is fueled by the spirit of intense competition and notable rivalries. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all about competition, but he is unimpressed with a man who is mentioned in the same conversation with him and a couple of other tremendous fighters.
Boxing Insider
Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: “We’re “Working To Get It Done For Y’all”
“It’s no different than Omaha,” WBO welterweight titlist Terence “Bud” Crawford told FightHub. “Just a little bit hotter.” The native Nebraskan had just been asked about the searing heat in Dallas, where the interview was taking place. I’ve often found that sometimes a fighter’s words and behavior outside the ring can reveal their personalities and worldviews in unique ways. Although few would argue that Crawford isn’t a master in the ring, it’s his ability to put things in perspective, to not lose his nerve or his control, that really elevates his game. Coming from a man who shrugs off 100+ degree heat, that should probably come as no surprise.
British heavyweight Joe Joyce set to fight ex-world champ and Tyson Fury’s good friend Joseph Parker on September 24 PPV
JOE JOYCE and Joseph Parker have made another U-turn with their fight back on. The pair were in negotiations to box each other having come face-to-face at Tyson Fury's last fight in April. But suddenly, Parker signed with Boxxer and Sky Sports, seemingly ending hopes of a BT bout against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”
YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.
Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
UFC・
Oleksandr Usyk ensures Anthony Joshua fight will be free to watch in Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua will reportedly be free to watch in Ukraine.Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.The pair will go head to head again on 20 August, as Joshua looks to regain the belts from Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk told talkSPORT on Thursday that the rematch will be free to watch in Ukraine on state TV, the Megogo platform, and Usyk’s YouTube channel.Per Krassyuk, Usyk tried to buy the rights to air the fight in...
Comments / 0