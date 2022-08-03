ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Boxing Champion Has Reportedly Died At 77

It was announced on Wednesday night that former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 77 years old. Famechon captured a world title by defeating Jose Legra at London’s Albert Hall in 1969. That was considered his most memorable win. Six months after...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Do we want to see Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3, or was Peña's win a fluke?

Amanda Nunes is a dual champion once again, and she left very little doubt, at least on the scorecard paper, at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) swept the scorecards in her rematch with Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) this past Saturday to win back the women’s bantamweight title Peña took from her at UFC 269 in December 2021. Make no mistake: Peña got some offense off against Nunes and was a near-constant threat by throwing up submission attempts when Nunes took her down. But the scorecards showed a 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43, the latter of which meant Nunes got two dominant 10-8 rounds from one judge.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
London, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Most Consecutive Knockouts in the History of Boxing!

Heavyweight Lamar Clark scored 42 straight knockouts after his first fight being won by decision between 1958 and 1961. Records vary. Debuting were 22 of them. In 1958 were 31, 1959 were 10 and 1960 were 2. Box Rec shows 43-3 with 42 knockouts. He was from Cedar City, Utah. Cassius Clay aka Muhammad Ali stopped him in Ali’s sixth fight in 1965. He record was 43-3.
COMBAT SPORTS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?

One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seniesa Estrada
Person
Marlen Esparza
Person
Eva Guzman
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Undisputed#Combat#Wba#Dickies Arena#Wbc
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney Implies That Ryan Garcia Is All Bark But No Bite

By Vince D’Writer: Boxing is an individual sport that is fueled by the spirit of intense competition and notable rivalries. Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all about competition, but he is unimpressed with a man who is mentioned in the same conversation with him and a couple of other tremendous fighters.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: “We’re “Working To Get It Done For Y’all”

“It’s no different than Omaha,” WBO welterweight titlist Terence “Bud” Crawford told FightHub. “Just a little bit hotter.” The native Nebraskan had just been asked about the searing heat in Dallas, where the interview was taking place. I’ve often found that sometimes a fighter’s words and behavior outside the ring can reveal their personalities and worldviews in unique ways. Although few would argue that Crawford isn’t a master in the ring, it’s his ability to put things in perspective, to not lose his nerve or his control, that really elevates his game. Coming from a man who shrugs off 100+ degree heat, that should probably come as no surprise.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Google
The Associated Press

Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon dies aged 77

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne after a lengthy illness. He was 77. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced Famechon’s death in a statement on Thursday. Famechon was struck by a car while jogging in 1991 in Sydney which caused him to suffer a stroke and resulted in an acquired brain injury.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”

Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
UFC
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk ensures Anthony Joshua fight will be free to watch in Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua will reportedly be free to watch in Ukraine.Unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk outpointed Joshua in London last September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the Briton in the process.The pair will go head to head again on 20 August, as Joshua looks to regain the belts from Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk told talkSPORT on Thursday that the rematch will be free to watch in Ukraine on state TV, the Megogo platform, and Usyk’s YouTube channel.Per Krassyuk, Usyk tried to buy the rights to air the fight in...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy