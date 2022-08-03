ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies acquire pitcher Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Los Angeles Angels, closer David Robertson from Chicago Cubs

By Staff
wcluradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
PHILADELPHIA, PA
