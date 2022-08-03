Early trash pickup begins in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield DPW will be doing trash pickup earlier than usual Thursday morning to help workers stay out of the worst of the heat.

The collection will begin at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning and they ask you to have all pickups at the curb by that time. That includes scheduled bulk collections.

