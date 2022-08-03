ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Early trash pickup begins in Springfield Thursday

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield DPW will be doing trash pickup earlier than usual Thursday morning to help workers stay out of the worst of the heat.

Springfield Memorial Bridge 100 year anniversary

The collection will begin at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning and they ask you to have all pickups at the curb by that time. That includes scheduled bulk collections.

