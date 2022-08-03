Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary

Read on foxsanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
KSAT 12
Man, 18, shot by SAPD officers after exchanging gunfire on Southwest Side, chief says
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old old man is in critical condition following a shooting with San Antonio police officers overnight on the Southwest Side, according to Chief William McManus. McManus said the incident started after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, when officers received a call that a man shot up his...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Adrian Barcenes
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 15-year-old Adrian Barcenes. Adrian was last seen back on April 29 on the city's Southeast Side along Vinsant Circle not far from SE Military Drive. "He never returned from shool, his guardians do no know...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
KTSA
Woman in an apartment on San Antonio’s West side hit by bullets fired from outside the building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West side resident is in the hospital after she was shot while inside her apartment. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 120 block of San Lino Walk at around 3 A.M. The victim and a man were in the apartment...
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
foxsanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
Family identifies man shot and killed inside San Antonio LA Fitness
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is learning new information about the man murdered inside an LA Fitness on Monday. The family tells KENS 5 Brandon Marquis Broadnax was the man working out when he was shot and killed. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, is...
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for two suspects who stole an ATM machine and drove off
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects who stole an ATM machine. Deputies were called out just after 5 a.m. Friday, July 29, to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. According to the deputies,...
KSAT 12
Wrong-way driver hospitalized after head-on crash on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she drove her sedan the wrong way and crashed on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 87 and Lakefront, just east of Loop 410. Police...
KTSA
Castle Hills Police find stolen mail during traffic stop, driver arrested
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Castle Hills are looking into how a man they stopped for a traffic violation got his hands on hundreds of pieces of mail that didn’t belong to him. When officers stopped the man on Jackson Keller Road, they noticed a large...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
