ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bexar County, TX
Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Stab Wound#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
freightwaves.com

Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud

A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy